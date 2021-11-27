Jump to content

CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

The gang reminisce about their contributions to Xbox Live and discuss Halo Infinite, Shang Chi, Forza Horizon 5 and oh so much more!

YMMV - Walmart Black Friday Game sales beyond BF Stock!

By Mysticales, Today, 07:34 PM

#1 Mysticales   Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary!   589 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Mysticales

Posted Today, 07:34 PM

Hey all. Today I learned something very useful. It appears that walmart has been inconsistent with their sale prices right now which is handy. Today I went to grab a copy of the Kirby game for 35$. Now the BF display was already sold out. But it turns out that game and many others are not a separate UPC! You can find that out using the walmart app and scan the price tag on their displays to get the deals still!

Also depending how your walmart did its display. You may get an extra discount!
Managed to get Xenoblade and Paper Mario for 25$ after they saw what happened. Right now they are not digging too deep into it either because their DVD and bluray sales they have to manually adjust as well due to their system not having it kept the BF sale prices. So if you saw something you wanted. Go check it out before sales over.

Attaching couple pics to show what I snagged. Also for those with kids. Peppa Pig on the switch. Can get on sale when they match their online listing for 25$

Screenshot_20211127-143229_Walmart.jpg Screenshot_20211127-143249_Gallery.jpg Screenshot_20211126-094006_Walmart.jpg

#2 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24333 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 07:48 PM

I see these games with the sticker at WM all the time but I've never seen that display with the prices... I can never be bothered to find someone to check the prices on them either and when I do, they say "price is right on the sticker" which is the standard WM price. 


#3 Mysticales   Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary!   589 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Mysticales

Posted Today, 08:09 PM

Yea but seems if they mislabeled the sticker. They will give you the sticker price. Also if it doesn't have a sticker but is a black friday game that's already been sold of its dedicated stock. You may still be able to getbit from their normal stock which shouldn't be on sale but is. :)

#4 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4497 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 08:14 PM

Yea but seems if they mislabeled the sticker. They will give you the sticker price. Also if it doesn't have a sticker but is a black friday game that's already been sold of its dedicated stock. You may still be able to getbit from their normal stock which shouldn't be on sale but is. :)

i don't recall walmart ever using special upc's for the black friday games so the games in the glass cases always worked.


