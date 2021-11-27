YMMV - Walmart Black Friday Game sales beyond BF Stock!
Also depending how your walmart did its display. You may get an extra discount!
Managed to get Xenoblade and Paper Mario for 25$ after they saw what happened. Right now they are not digging too deep into it either because their DVD and bluray sales they have to manually adjust as well due to their system not having it kept the BF sale prices. So if you saw something you wanted. Go check it out before sales over.
Attaching couple pics to show what I snagged. Also for those with kids. Peppa Pig on the switch. Can get on sale when they match their online listing for 25$
I see these games with the sticker at WM all the time but I've never seen that display with the prices... I can never be bothered to find someone to check the prices on them either and when I do, they say "price is right on the sticker" which is the standard WM price.
Yea but seems if they mislabeled the sticker. They will give you the sticker price. Also if it doesn't have a sticker but is a black friday game that's already been sold of its dedicated stock. You may still be able to getbit from their normal stock which shouldn't be on sale but is.
i don't recall walmart ever using special upc's for the black friday games so the games in the glass cases always worked.