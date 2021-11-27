YMMV - Walmart Black Friday Game sales beyond BF Stock!

Posted Today, 07:34 PM

Hey all. Today I learned something very useful. It appears that walmart has been inconsistent with their sale prices right now which is handy. Today I went to grab a copy of the Kirby game for 35$. Now the BF display was already sold out. But it turns out that game and many others are not a separate UPC! You can find that out using the walmart app and scan the price tag on their displays to get the deals still!Also depending how your walmart did its display. You may get an extra discount!Managed to get Xenoblade and Paper Mario for 25$ after they saw what happened. Right now they are not digging too deep into it either because their DVD and bluray sales they have to manually adjust as well due to their system not having it kept the BF sale prices. So if you saw something you wanted. Go check it out before sales over.Attaching couple pics to show what I snagged. Also for those with kids. Peppa Pig on the switch. Can get on sale when they match their online listing for 25$