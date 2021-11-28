Backbone iOS controller - $70 at amazon
#1 CAG Lurking Veteran CAGiversary! 933 Posts Joined 16.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:45 PM
$70 at amazon. $85 direct from backbone.
I’ve had this in my Amazon cart for months and never saw a sale. Deal of the day item today. Couldn’t pass up, especially since I have about $100 on amazon rewards credit.
#2 Conqueror CAGiversary! 263 Posts Joined 8.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:27 PM
I would get this except it doesnt work well with cases like the Otterbox Defender.