CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

The gang reminisce about their contributions to Xbox Live and discuss Halo Infinite, Shang Chi, Forza Horizon 5 and oh so much more!

Backbone iOS controller - $70 at amazon

By kwick7, Today, 04:45 PM

kwick7  

kwick7

Posted Today, 04:45 PM

https://www.amazon.c...d/dp/B08RL7VLKY

$70 at amazon. $85 direct from backbone.

I’ve had this in my Amazon cart for months and never saw a sale. Deal of the day item today. Couldn’t pass up, especially since I have about $100 on amazon rewards credit.

BasilZero  

BasilZero

Posted Today, 08:27 PM

I would get this except it doesnt work well with cases like the Otterbox Defender.


