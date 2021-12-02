Spend $150 on gift cards (Gamestop, others) & get $25 off groceries @ Shaws
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 520 Posts Joined 16.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:11 PM
Spend $150 on select gift cards and get $25 off your next grocery purchase.
Eligible gift cards include Gamestop, Staples, and a bunch of others. No game currency though.
These promos usually mirror at their affiliated grocery stores like Albertsons, Safeway, Star Market, Vons, Acme, etc.
#2 Rock On, Duder CAGiversary! 1543 Posts Joined 12.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:26 PM
A reminder that Dollar General has a flat 15% off gift cards, to include GameStop gift cards, thus no restriction on money saved.
Details here, thru Saturday, December 4th.
#3
Posted Today, 03:29 PM
$10 goes into your Paypal instantly.
I think it goes to Dec 31.
Works on all gift cards including visa’s.
Also next double perks day is dec 7th if you like to get free fuel or groceries.
- TheKbob likes this