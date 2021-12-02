Jump to content

CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

The gang reminisce about their contributions to Xbox Live and discuss Halo Infinite, Shang Chi, Forza Horizon 5 and oh so much more!

Spend $150 on gift cards (Gamestop, others) & get $25 off groceries @ Shaws

By tomwaits1, Today, 02:11 PM

tomwaits1

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

From 12/3 - 12/9 @ Shaws:
Spend $150 on select gift cards and get $25 off your next grocery purchase.

Eligible gift cards include Gamestop, Staples, and a bunch of others. No game currency though.

These promos usually mirror at their affiliated grocery stores like Albertsons, Safeway, Star Market, Vons, Acme, etc.

TheKbob

Posted Today, 02:26 PM

A reminder that Dollar General has a flat 15% off gift cards, to include GameStop gift cards, thus no restriction on money saved.

Details here, thru Saturday, December 4th.


audiomaxica1

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

Since it’s also regional I might as well add Giant Eagle/Getgo has been running $10 back for every $40 spent using QR code via PayPal/Venmo

$10 goes into your Paypal instantly.

I think it goes to Dec 31.

Works on all gift cards including visa’s.

Also next double perks day is dec 7th if you like to get free fuel or groceries.
