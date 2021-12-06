Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

CAGcast #705: Xbox Pioneers

The gang reminisce about their contributions to Xbox Live and discuss Halo Infinite, Shang Chi, Forza Horizon 5 and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy 15 Days of Gaming

By EweCanGoFuckYourSelf, Dec 06 2021 07:50 PM
Best Buy Gaming Sale

#1 EweCanGoFuckYourSelf  

EweCanGoFuckYourSelf

Posted 06 December 2021 - 07:50 PM

Starting on Thursday, December 9–Thursday, December 23, Best Buy is doing 15 days of gaming sale.

 

https://www.bestbuy....at1637342163854


#2 toska  

toska

Posted 06 December 2021 - 07:54 PM

o boy ubisoft fest round 2

#3 GamerSavage   Steppin Wolf CAGiversary!   1816 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted 06 December 2021 - 08:08 PM

I’ll start the wild guessing based on the promo pic:

I see Pokémon wrapping paper.
I see the PowerA logo.
The cover art for the PS5 game looks kinda like Hades.
The basketball could mean clearance pricing for NBA 2K21.

Hopefully Riders Republic hits $20 or lower.

Edited by GamerSavage, 06 December 2021 - 08:09 PM.

#4 GeeWiz   Cheaper than Cheap! CAGiversary!   2371 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

GeeWiz

Posted 06 December 2021 - 08:23 PM

One of them has been confirmed to be Deathloop for PS5

#5 GamerSavage   Steppin Wolf CAGiversary!   1816 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted 06 December 2021 - 08:31 PM

One of them has been confirmed to be Deathloop for PS5

I see it now after looking at the full cover art. Don’t know why I thought it looked like Hades. 1 down, 14 more to go lol.

#6 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3473 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted 06 December 2021 - 10:16 PM

o boy ubisoft fest round 2


Can't wait to receive more smashed Switch games like last year.

#7 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3113 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 06 December 2021 - 11:01 PM

Just based on the massive amount of leftover stock at my store you can bet on Deathloop (duh), Mario + Rabbids, Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry 6, Red Dead Redemption 2 and maybe COD Vanguard to be part of this.


#8 toska  

toska

Posted 06 December 2021 - 11:02 PM

is cyberpunk finally wiped out?

i ordered some to flip to gamestop last time around and they still had expired hbo max codes from december last year


#9 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16995 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted 06 December 2021 - 11:22 PM

Did they produce 100M copies of mario + rabbids or something? It’s part of every single sale.

#10 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3113 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 06 December 2021 - 11:25 PM

is cyberpunk finally wiped out?

i ordered some to flip to gamestop last time around and they still had expired hbo max codes from december last year

Not as many as the rest of what I listed. Most of the excess Cyberpunk in stores now is from all those $10 copies people ordered to pickup at a future date and never came to get.


#11 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8729 Posts   Joined 18.0 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 06 December 2021 - 11:36 PM

Did they produce 100M copies of mario + rabbids or something? It’s part of every single sale.

You could always pay $49.99 for Mario + Rabbids at Target.  They were nice enough to raise the price to full MSRP this week.

 

https://www.target.c...158#lnk=sametab


#12 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   678 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Yesterday, 01:06 AM

Overcooked All I Can Eat, and maybe I won't miss this time.


#13 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2981 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 02:19 AM

You could always pay $49.99 for Mario + Rabbids at Target. They were nice enough to raise the price to full MSRP this week.

https://www.target.c...158#lnk=sametab


Just price match to Best Buy themselves, who have it for $59.99: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5909500

Target Bad, Best Buy Good

#14 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4796 Posts   Joined 18.1 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Yesterday, 03:38 AM

Overcooked All I Can Eat, and maybe I won't miss this time.

 

I bought it for $10 during the best buy sale then was fortunate enough to find it for $4 during the walmart clearance rounds last month. Never even played it yet unfortunately. Wish I held off a little longer.


#15 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   6824 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 05:13 AM

I wonder what the lyrics of the song will be for this. 


#16 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5626 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Yesterday, 05:49 AM

Hoping for a Switch Lite deal like with a free game or something.  At this point, I'll settle for a free digital $30 game.


#17 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 06:56 AM

I expect cyberpunk at $10 or below again

#18 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15858 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 08:14 AM

Not as many as the rest of what I listed. Most of the excess Cyberpunk in stores now is from all those $10 copies people ordered to pickup at a future date and never came to get.

My store just never fulfilled it and ended up canceling on me. No biggie since I was only in for another steelbook and flip to GS when they decide it's worth ~$25 again lol.


#19 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16995 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 AM

Hoping for a Switch Lite deal like with a free game or something. At this point, I'll settle for a free digital $30 game.


Switch Lites are impossible to find. Chances of a promo to move units= slim to none.

#20 Fungicidial  

Fungicidial

Posted Yesterday, 04:11 PM

Did they ever solve the drift issues with the joystick? Saw a few people putting shims under them for better contact. Did nintendo address it though?

#21 davemoseley  

davemoseley

Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM

Switch Lites are impossible to find. Chances of a promo to move units= slim to none.


I've got three of the Pokemon Lites that released last month, to sell to friends for retail. No-one in my area is interested in the Switch Lite. Are they really that hot? It looks like I'm returning them to stores in January. (Of course, had no problem passing along PS5s and OLEDs)

#22 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3071 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM

If Cyberpunk is $5, I'll bite.


#23 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1907 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM

Delete

#24 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   678 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

I bought it for $10 during the best buy sale then was fortunate enough to find it for $4 during the walmart clearance rounds last month. Never even played it yet unfortunately. Wish I held off a little longer.

That's the sale I missed. I would definitely Eat All I Can for $4.


#25 Lil Frier  

Lil Frier

Posted Today, 03:48 AM

I’ll start the wild guessing based on the promo pic:

I see Pokémon wrapping paper.
I see the PowerA logo.
The cover art for the PS5 game looks kinda like Hades.
The basketball could mean clearance pricing for NBA 2K21.

Hopefully Riders Republic hits $20 or lower.


That's not Pokémon. It's the Razer wrapping paper they sell at Best Buy. They have that print and another.
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Best Buy, Gaming, Sale

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy