Best Buy 15 Days of Gaming

Starting on Thursday, December 9–Thursday, December 23, Best Buy is doing 15 days of gaming sale.
https://www.bestbuy....at1637342163854
Posted 06 December 2021 - 07:50 PM
Posted 06 December 2021 - 07:54 PM
Posted 06 December 2021 - 08:08 PM
Edited by GamerSavage, 06 December 2021 - 08:09 PM.
Posted 06 December 2021 - 08:23 PM
Posted 06 December 2021 - 08:31 PM
I see it now after looking at the full cover art. Don’t know why I thought it looked like Hades. 1 down, 14 more to go lol.
One of them has been confirmed to be Deathloop for PS5
Posted 06 December 2021 - 10:16 PM
o boy ubisoft fest round 2
Posted 06 December 2021 - 11:01 PM
Just based on the massive amount of leftover stock at my store you can bet on Deathloop (duh), Mario + Rabbids, Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry 6, Red Dead Redemption 2 and maybe COD Vanguard to be part of this.
Posted 06 December 2021 - 11:02 PM
is cyberpunk finally wiped out?
i ordered some to flip to gamestop last time around and they still had expired hbo max codes from december last year
Posted 06 December 2021 - 11:22 PM
Posted 06 December 2021 - 11:25 PM
Not as many as the rest of what I listed. Most of the excess Cyberpunk in stores now is from all those $10 copies people ordered to pickup at a future date and never came to get.
Posted 06 December 2021 - 11:36 PM
Did they produce 100M copies of mario + rabbids or something? It’s part of every single sale.
You could always pay $49.99 for Mario + Rabbids at Target. They were nice enough to raise the price to full MSRP this week.
https://www.target.c...158#lnk=sametab
Posted Yesterday, 01:06 AM
Overcooked All I Can Eat, and maybe I won't miss this time.
Posted Yesterday, 02:19 AM
Posted Yesterday, 03:38 AM
Overcooked All I Can Eat, and maybe I won't miss this time.
I bought it for $10 during the best buy sale then was fortunate enough to find it for $4 during the walmart clearance rounds last month. Never even played it yet unfortunately. Wish I held off a little longer.
Posted Yesterday, 05:13 AM
I wonder what the lyrics of the song will be for this.
Posted Yesterday, 05:49 AM
Hoping for a Switch Lite deal like with a free game or something. At this point, I'll settle for a free digital $30 game.
Posted Yesterday, 06:56 AM
Posted Yesterday, 08:14 AM
My store just never fulfilled it and ended up canceling on me. No biggie since I was only in for another steelbook and flip to GS when they decide it's worth ~$25 again lol.
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 AM
Posted Yesterday, 04:11 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM
Switch Lites are impossible to find. Chances of a promo to move units= slim to none.
Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM
If Cyberpunk is $5, I'll bite.
Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM
That's the sale I missed. I would definitely Eat All I Can for $4.
Posted Today, 03:48 AM
I’ll start the wild guessing based on the promo pic:
I see Pokémon wrapping paper.
I see the PowerA logo.
The cover art for the PS5 game looks kinda like Hades.
The basketball could mean clearance pricing for NBA 2K21.
Hopefully Riders Republic hits $20 or lower.
