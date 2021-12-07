Jump to content

CAGcast #709: Our Favorite Games of 2021

The gang wrap up the year with their favorite games of 2021, some light Spider-man talk, and oh so much more!

[Switch] Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny $34.99 Amazon.com

By Sugarbeats, Dec 07 2021 11:16 PM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 07 December 2021 - 11:16 PM

also at this price at GS, Bestbuy...

https://www.amazon.c...38918939&sr=8-1

#2 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   6170 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted 07 December 2021 - 11:47 PM

also at this price at GS, Bestbuy...

 

https://www.amazon.c...38918939&sr=8-1

Id cut someone a deal on my copy im not a fan.. 


#3 izembo  

izembo

Posted 08 December 2021 - 03:52 AM

Yeah, it's honestly not good.


#4 TheKbob   FakeyBro™, Esq. CAGiversary!   1611 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted 08 December 2021 - 04:01 AM

Waiting for a PS4/PC release that at least addresses the technical issues.


#5 izembo  

izembo

Posted 08 December 2021 - 04:17 AM

Yeah, that could certainly help, but it doesn't have the same life as previous entries.  It really feels based around using the mobile gameplay style auto battle


#6 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   6422 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 08 December 2021 - 06:10 AM

Saw the price … immediately ordered … read some reviews … cancelled 😉

#7 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   996 Posts   Joined 17.8 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted 08 December 2021 - 08:33 AM

Yeah, that could certainly help, but it doesn't have the same life as previous entries. It really feels based around using the mobile gameplay style auto battle


I think maybe this is why it hasn't landed with me the way prior entries did. I enjoy it, but I don't play it obsessively the way I did earlier entries because it almost feels like it wants me to leave it alone to play itself.

#8 izembo  

izembo

Posted 08 December 2021 - 12:21 PM

Yeah the gameplay partnered with the fact everyone has 1 personality trait completely personified as their only defining feature was what ended up boring me.  Every single battle was the exact same formula.  I might go back someday when I don't have a backlog to catch up on but it just didn't hook me like the others did, which was easily hundreds of hours each before.


#9 BasilZero   Conqueror CAGiversary!   273 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

BasilZero

Posted 08 December 2021 - 03:54 PM

I'll wait for a steeper discount.


#10 aaandrewww   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   159 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

aaandrewww

Posted 09 December 2021 - 07:42 PM

I would pick up Disgaea 5 complete instead. It also goes down to $20 pretty regularly.

 

It's the peak of Disgaea gameplay for me. I think it struck the right balance between QoL and grinding.


#11 izembo  

izembo

Posted 09 December 2021 - 08:34 PM

yeah, 5 has the best systems by far.  4 has the best story/characters imho.  but both are solid choices and better than 6.


#12 Josh1billion   Josh x1,000,000,000 CAGiversary!   2337 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Josh1billion

Posted 12 December 2021 - 05:14 AM

Feels like Disgaea 5 just came out last year. I'm still trying to get around to finishing it. And then I look it up and see it was almost 7 years ago..whoa

#13 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10749 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted Today, 02:49 AM

Looks to be $35 now
