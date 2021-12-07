[Switch] Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny $34.99 Amazon.com
Posted 07 December 2021 - 11:16 PM
Posted 07 December 2021 - 11:47 PM
also at this price at GS, Bestbuy...
Id cut someone a deal on my copy im not a fan..
Posted 08 December 2021 - 03:52 AM
Yeah, it's honestly not good.
Posted 08 December 2021 - 04:01 AM
Waiting for a PS4/PC release that at least addresses the technical issues.
Posted 08 December 2021 - 04:17 AM
Yeah, that could certainly help, but it doesn't have the same life as previous entries. It really feels based around using the mobile gameplay style auto battle
Posted 08 December 2021 - 06:10 AM
Posted 08 December 2021 - 08:33 AM
Yeah, that could certainly help, but it doesn't have the same life as previous entries. It really feels based around using the mobile gameplay style auto battle
I think maybe this is why it hasn't landed with me the way prior entries did. I enjoy it, but I don't play it obsessively the way I did earlier entries because it almost feels like it wants me to leave it alone to play itself.
Posted 08 December 2021 - 12:21 PM
Yeah the gameplay partnered with the fact everyone has 1 personality trait completely personified as their only defining feature was what ended up boring me. Every single battle was the exact same formula. I might go back someday when I don't have a backlog to catch up on but it just didn't hook me like the others did, which was easily hundreds of hours each before.
Posted 08 December 2021 - 03:54 PM
I'll wait for a steeper discount.
Posted 09 December 2021 - 07:42 PM
I would pick up Disgaea 5 complete instead. It also goes down to $20 pretty regularly.
It's the peak of Disgaea gameplay for me. I think it struck the right balance between QoL and grinding.
Posted 09 December 2021 - 08:34 PM
yeah, 5 has the best systems by far. 4 has the best story/characters imho. but both are solid choices and better than 6.
Posted 12 December 2021 - 05:14 AM
Posted Today, 02:49 AM