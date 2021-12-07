Jump to content

- - - - -

[Switch] Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny $39.99 Amazon.com

By Sugarbeats, Yesterday, 11:16 PM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM

also at this price at GS, Bestbuy...

 

https://www.amazon.c...38918939&sr=8-1


Derrick1979  

Derrick1979

Posted Yesterday, 11:47 PM

Id cut someone a deal on my copy im not a fan.. 


#3 izembo  

izembo

Posted Today, 03:52 AM

Yeah, it's honestly not good.


TheKbob  

TheKbob

Posted Today, 04:01 AM

Waiting for a PS4/PC release that at least addresses the technical issues.


#5 izembo  

izembo

Posted Today, 04:17 AM

Yeah, that could certainly help, but it doesn't have the same life as previous entries.  It really feels based around using the mobile gameplay style auto battle


