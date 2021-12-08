Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White $29.99 Shipped @Costco.com

Membership required.
Limit 3 per membership.
https://www.costco.c...ct.1506691.html
Jump to content
Posted 08 December 2021 - 09:41 AM
Membership required.
Limit 3 per membership.
https://www.costco.c...ct.1506691.html
Posted 08 December 2021 - 12:57 PM
Posted 08 December 2021 - 01:45 PM
I wonder if they would have this instore too?
Posted 08 December 2021 - 01:55 PM
I wonder if they would have this instore too?
It will most likely sell out online so might as well order first and check the store later
Posted 08 December 2021 - 06:16 PM
On backorder but adding to cart does not work. If you add to list first, you can successfully add to cart from there.
I don't really need a third controller, but at this price I grabbed one.
Posted 08 December 2021 - 07:09 PM
On backorder but adding to cart does not work. If you add to list first, you can successfully add to cart from there.
I don't really need a third controller, but at this price I grabbed one.
hellllll yea thanks for that tip. I couldnt get it to add to cart but adding it to the list worked.
Posted 08 December 2021 - 07:13 PM
PM’d in store at Target. They initially said no but then agreed after I showed them that Costco was in fact listed as a competitor that they PM. This will likely be YMMV. Mngr said she would allow it only this time.
Reference: https://target.scene...8c-b0122be2eef9
They told me the price isn't showing up and said sorry.
Posted 08 December 2021 - 07:50 PM
Yup ymmv. I’m a costco member, signed into the app, added it to cart and showed them the price on the costco app on my phone. I was persistent but polite. Got lucky 🍀!
They told me the price isn't showing up and said sorry.
Posted 08 December 2021 - 08:35 PM
Out of stock