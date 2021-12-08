Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White $29.99 Shipped @Costco.com

Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #707: Casper the Ghosted Mattress

CAGcast #707: Casper the Ghosted Mattress

The gang talks about Halo Infinite, Ubisoft NFTs, the shifted role of game reviews, and all the shrimp talk you can eat.

By MPoWeRM3, Dec 08 2021 09:41 AM

MPoWeRM3

Posted 08 December 2021 - 09:41 AM

Membership required.

Limit 3 per membership.

https://www.costco.c...ct.1506691.html


DrBayrd

Posted 08 December 2021 - 12:57 PM

PM’d in store at Target. They initially said no but then agreed after I showed them that Costco was in fact listed as a competitor that they PM. This will likely be YMMV. Mngr said she would allow it only this time.
Reference: https://target.scene...8c-b0122be2eef9

roguejedi5

Posted 08 December 2021 - 01:45 PM

I wonder if they would have this instore too?  


KrayzieKMF

Posted 08 December 2021 - 01:55 PM

I wonder if they would have this instore too?

It will most likely sell out online so might as well order first and check the store later


lilman

Posted 08 December 2021 - 06:16 PM

On backorder but adding to cart does not work. If you add to list first, you can successfully add to cart from there.

 

I don't really need a third controller, but at this price I grabbed one.


arsenalcrazy8

Posted 08 December 2021 - 07:09 PM

On backorder but adding to cart does not work. If you add to list first, you can successfully add to cart from there.

 

I don't really need a third controller, but at this price I grabbed one.

hellllll yea thanks for that tip. I couldnt get it to add to cart but adding it to the list worked.


DealsHunterZ

Posted 08 December 2021 - 07:13 PM

PM’d in store at Target. They initially said no but then agreed after I showed them that Costco was in fact listed as a competitor that they PM. This will likely be YMMV. Mngr said she would allow it only this time.
Reference: https://target.scene...8c-b0122be2eef9

They told me the price isn't showing up and said sorry.


DrBayrd

Posted 08 December 2021 - 07:50 PM

They told me the price isn't showing up and said sorry.

Yup ymmv. I’m a costco member, signed into the app, added it to cart and showed them the price on the costco app on my phone. I was persistent but polite. Got lucky 🍀!

62t

Posted 08 December 2021 - 08:35 PM

Out of stock


