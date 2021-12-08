Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #707: Casper the Ghosted Mattress

The gang talks about Halo Infinite, Ubisoft NFTs, the shifted role of game reviews, and all the shrimp talk you can eat.

Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) $30 | Free VPN Required

By tamali, Dec 08 2021 05:16 PM
Posted 08 December 2021 - 05:16 PM

FREE VPN Required for this deal to work, full details below:

 

Works for all accounts including US, CA, UK, DE..etc..

 

CDKeys has Xbox Memberships on sale:

Steps:
- Purchase the code from CDKeys.
- Create Free Account on Windscribe and Download App or Chrome Extension
- Connect to Turkey using the VPN

Redeeming the code:
- Open Chrome in Incognito Mode or Firefox or any browser in Private Tab.
- Confirm your browsing location as Turkey by checking WhatIsMyIPAddress
- Login to Xbox.com/pt-TR using your current Xbox account.
- Click on account picture at top right and navigate to code redemption.
- Redeem the code.

Conversion to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

If you are not an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member:

  • When you join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they will apply any prepaid time you have on Xbox Live Gold toward Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, up to a maximum of 36 months. This is a 1-to-1 conversion. Meaning you can get up to 3 years of Game Pass Ultimate for the price of Gold. All you need to do, is add as much prepaid Xbox Live Gold (1 to 3 Years Maximum) to your account then upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing 1 month for $1.

If you are already Xbox Game Pass Ultimate active user:

  • Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership will convert to 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  • Xbox Game Pass 3 Month Membership will convert to 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

After it works properly, remove VPN and disable auto-renewal.


Posted 08 December 2021 - 05:56 PM

Nice!

Thank you, Tamali


Posted 08 December 2021 - 06:12 PM

If this is still a thing in Dec 2022 it will be 'safe' for me to jump on board this.


