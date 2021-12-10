Jump to content

Bestbuy 72 hour sale

By Fungicidial, Yesterday, 06:40 AM

#1 Fungicidial  

Fungicidial

Posted Yesterday, 06:40 AM

Battlefield 2042 current gen $40 last gen $35.....only you can determine whether or not you can live with your shame.

#2 Ron Mexico  

Ron Mexico

Posted Yesterday, 03:38 PM

I haven’t read up on this game yet but I’m assuming it’s buggy lol. This type of game I vastly prefer digital and will pay extra for it. Doesn’t hurt to wait longer but that’s a nice price drop for those who want it physical

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM

Not to be mean, but why start this topic without any links first of all, but with a BB 15 days of sales going on advertising the same price. If we had mods they should close this.


#4 davemoseley  

davemoseley

Posted Yesterday, 07:02 PM

The 72 hour flash sale isn't the same as the 15 days of gaming sale that Battlefield is part of. This topic and its first post aren't related.

Anyone looked through the 72 hour flash sale and seen any new lows?

An Orange Cat

Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM  

An Orange Cat

Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM

https://www.bestbuy....me-and-vr-deals

Battlefield seems to be the poster child of the sale. That game really went down like the Hindenburg.

DrUnkAgAIn

Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM  

DrUnkAgAIn

Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM

I played some of the 10 hour trial on Game Pass. Meh. I think that's enough Battlefield 2042 for me.


psunami

Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM  

psunami

Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM

I played some of the 10 hour trial on Game Pass. Meh. I think that's enough Battlefield 2042 for me.

I just played a bit of it over lunch (enough to get an achievement and complete the punch card) and I feel about the same.  It just feels really slow for some reason.  

 

Yeah, I'm pretty sure I'm done with it.  


