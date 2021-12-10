Bestbuy 72 hour sale
Posted Yesterday, 06:40 AM
Posted Yesterday, 03:38 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM
Not to be mean, but why start this topic without any links first of all, but with a BB 15 days of sales going on advertising the same price. If we had mods they should close this.
Posted Yesterday, 07:02 PM
Anyone looked through the 72 hour flash sale and seen any new lows?
Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM
Battlefield seems to be the poster child of the sale. That game really went down like the Hindenburg.
Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM
I played some of the 10 hour trial on Game Pass. Meh. I think that's enough Battlefield 2042 for me.
Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM
I just played a bit of it over lunch (enough to get an achievement and complete the punch card) and I feel about the same. It just feels really slow for some reason.
Yeah, I'm pretty sure I'm done with it.