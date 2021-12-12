Jump to content

CAGcast #708: Our Favorite Movies and TV of 2021

CAGcast #708: Our Favorite Movies and TV of 2021

The gang discuss their favorite movies and TV of 2021, Halo Infinite campaign, Game Awards news, PS5 faceplates, and so much more!

*** EXPIRED *** GameStop/Pre-Owned: Cyperpunk 2077 (PS4) $5

By stryker, Dec 12 2021 04:59 PM

By stryker, Dec 12 2021 04:59 PM  

stryker

Posted 12 December 2021 - 04:59 PM

GameStop/Pre-Owned: Cyperpunk 2077 (PS4) $5


#2 TheKbob  

TheKbob

Posted 12 December 2021 - 06:06 PM

Someday, gonna get that PC version this cheap...


#3 MysterD  

MysterD

Posted 12 December 2021 - 06:08 PM

Someday, gonna get that PC version this cheap...

It's certainly was worth the $18 that I spent on the PC version, back in July or so from GameStop of all places.


#4 toska  

toska

Posted 12 December 2021 - 06:14 PM

we can go to $2


#5 guessed  

guessed

Posted 12 December 2021 - 07:24 PM

we can go to $2


Buy 5, and it is $3 per with the current B3G2 deal. Almost there ;)

#6 neoshi  

neoshi

Posted 12 December 2021 - 09:32 PM

Someday, gonna get that PC version this cheap...

I'm shooting for free on epic one day

Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk

#7 Chokingduck  

Chokingduck

Posted 12 December 2021 - 10:22 PM

This is going to be one of those games where you get a free copy with any purchase.


#8 iHack  

iHack

Posted 12 December 2021 - 10:37 PM

Is the sale over? I’m seeing this for $23.49…

#9 guessed  

guessed

Posted 12 December 2021 - 11:26 PM

Is the sale over? I’m seeing this for $23.49…


You are looking at the price for new. $4.99 is the pre-owned price.

#10 EpicLoots  

EpicLoots

Posted 13 December 2021 - 12:56 AM

Buy 5, and it is $3 per with the current B3G2 deal. Almost there ;)

Can only buy 3 of Cyberpunk 2077, maybe theres other cheapies on sale too.


#11 Grammaton-Cleric  

Grammaton-Cleric

Posted 14 December 2021 - 03:39 PM

At least on the new systems, this game is quite good now. It took months and endless patches but it's a damn fine open-world with solid combat and RPG mechanics. It's not the game-changer that was touted but I played it over the summer and loved it. 


#12 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM

Can only buy 3 of Cyberpunk 2077, maybe theres other cheapies on sale too.

Buy uncharted 4 for $4.99. Then buy $10 digital upgrade to uncharted legacy ps4/ps5 and get a free movie ticket to see uncharted movie.

#13 etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 04:38 PM

Sure it’s probably worth the $5 … but I can’t recall another game in recent memory that has such a lazy opening. Don’t get me wrong, it starts solidly with your entry into the city … but what the hell is up with the stupid montage that makes a 6 month jump. Some of that clearly should have been gameplay and they ran out of time. Game is a mess and it probably could have been really cool if it reflected what the developers had promised.

With that said, still way better than Deus Ex 2 or any of the newer games in that series. It’s sad that nothing has lived up to the original Deus Ex regarding story, choice in how to accomplish missions, and general coolness.

I’d love to see a remake of Deus Ex that keeps that framework but modernizes the graphics and gameplay mechanisms.

#14 xenozfan2  

xenozfan2

Posted Yesterday, 05:28 PM

Dead back to $10

#15 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 07:22 PM

Hey remember when we traded a ton of these in for $20+? Lol, gotta love GS math.


#16 Spring Roll  

Spring Roll

Posted Yesterday, 08:42 PM

Sure it’s probably worth the $5 … but I can’t recall another game in recent memory that has such a lazy opening. Don’t get me wrong, it starts solidly with your entry into the city … but what the hell is up with the stupid montage that makes a 6 month jump. Some of that clearly should have been gameplay and they ran out of time. Game is a mess and it probably could have been really cool if it reflected what the developers had promised.

With that said, still way better than Deus Ex 2 or any of the newer games in that series. It’s sad that nothing has lived up to the original Deus Ex regarding story, choice in how to accomplish missions, and general coolness.

I’d love to see a remake of Deus Ex that keeps that framework but modernizes the graphics and gameplay mechanisms.

 

Unfortunately I think  we are a good 10 to 15 years removed from AAA complex RPGs. You barely even see turn based AAA JRPGs anymore. Everything is a hybrid FPS/action adventure/yada yada 


#17 Ron Mexico  

Ron Mexico

Posted Today, 12:53 PM

I’m hoping AI up scaling gets to the point where some true magic can be done to Final Fantasy 7 (1997).
