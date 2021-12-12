GameStop/Pre-Owned: Cyperpunk 2077 (PS4) $5
*** EXPIRED *** GameStop/Pre-Owned: Cyperpunk 2077 (PS4) $5
Posted 12 December 2021 - 04:59 PM
Posted 12 December 2021 - 06:06 PM
Someday, gonna get that PC version this cheap...
Posted 12 December 2021 - 06:08 PM
It's certainly was worth the $18 that I spent on the PC version, back in July or so from GameStop of all places.
Posted 12 December 2021 - 06:14 PM
we can go to $2
Posted 12 December 2021 - 07:24 PM
Buy 5, and it is $3 per with the current B3G2 deal. Almost there
Posted 12 December 2021 - 09:32 PM
I'm shooting for free on epic one day
Posted 12 December 2021 - 10:22 PM
This is going to be one of those games where you get a free copy with any purchase.
Posted 12 December 2021 - 10:37 PM
Posted 12 December 2021 - 11:26 PM
Is the sale over? I’m seeing this for $23.49…
You are looking at the price for new. $4.99 is the pre-owned price.
Posted 13 December 2021 - 12:56 AM
Can only buy 3 of Cyberpunk 2077, maybe theres other cheapies on sale too.
Posted 14 December 2021 - 03:39 PM
At least on the new systems, this game is quite good now. It took months and endless patches but it's a damn fine open-world with solid combat and RPG mechanics. It's not the game-changer that was touted but I played it over the summer and loved it.
Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM
Buy uncharted 4 for $4.99. Then buy $10 digital upgrade to uncharted legacy ps4/ps5 and get a free movie ticket to see uncharted movie.
Posted Yesterday, 04:38 PM
With that said, still way better than Deus Ex 2 or any of the newer games in that series. It’s sad that nothing has lived up to the original Deus Ex regarding story, choice in how to accomplish missions, and general coolness.
I’d love to see a remake of Deus Ex that keeps that framework but modernizes the graphics and gameplay mechanisms.
Posted Yesterday, 05:28 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:22 PM
Hey remember when we traded a ton of these in for $20+? Lol, gotta love GS math.
Posted Yesterday, 08:42 PM
Sure it’s probably worth the $5 … but I can’t recall another game in recent memory that has such a lazy opening. Don’t get me wrong, it starts solidly with your entry into the city … but what the hell is up with the stupid montage that makes a 6 month jump. Some of that clearly should have been gameplay and they ran out of time. Game is a mess and it probably could have been really cool if it reflected what the developers had promised.
Unfortunately I think we are a good 10 to 15 years removed from AAA complex RPGs. You barely even see turn based AAA JRPGs anymore. Everything is a hybrid FPS/action adventure/yada yada
Posted Today, 12:53 PM