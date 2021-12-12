EXPIRED *** GameStop/Pre-Owned: Cyperpunk 2077 (PS4) $5

Posted Yesterday, 04:38 PM

Sure it’s probably worth the $5 … but I can’t recall another game in recent memory that has such a lazy opening. Don’t get me wrong, it starts solidly with your entry into the city … but what the hell is up with the stupid montage that makes a 6 month jump. Some of that clearly should have been gameplay and they ran out of time. Game is a mess and it probably could have been really cool if it reflected what the developers had promised.



With that said, still way better than Deus Ex 2 or any of the newer games in that series. It’s sad that nothing has lived up to the original Deus Ex regarding story, choice in how to accomplish missions, and general coolness.



I’d love to see a remake of Deus Ex that keeps that framework but modernizes the graphics and gameplay mechanisms.

