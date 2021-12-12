Jump to content

CAGcast #707: Casper the Ghosted Mattress

The gang talks about Halo Infinite, Ubisoft NFTs, the shifted role of game reviews, and all the shrimp talk you can eat.

GameStop/Pre-Owned: Cyperpunk 2077 (PS4) $5

By stryker, Yesterday, 04:59 PM

#1 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   556 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted Yesterday, 04:59 PM

GameStop/Pre-Owned: Cyperpunk 2077 (PS4) $5


#2 TheKbob   Rock On, Duder CAGiversary!   1575 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM

Someday, gonna get that PC version this cheap...


#3 MysterD   41 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th 1980-2021)) CAGiversary!   27178 Posts   Joined 17.9 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM

Someday, gonna get that PC version this cheap...

It's certainly was worth the $18 that I spent on the PC version, back in July or so from GameStop of all places.


#4 toska  

toska

Posted Yesterday, 06:14 PM

we can go to $2


#5 guessed   Newbie CAGiversary!   8607 Posts   Joined 18.2 Years Ago  

guessed

Posted Yesterday, 07:24 PM

we can go to $2


Buy 5, and it is $3 per with the current B3G2 deal. Almost there ;)

#6 neoshi   Loves quickies CAGiversary!   81 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

neoshi

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

Someday, gonna get that PC version this cheap...

I'm shooting for free on epic one day

#7 Chokingduck  

Chokingduck

Posted Yesterday, 10:22 PM

This is going to be one of those games where you get a free copy with any purchase.


#8 iHack   1337 H4X0R CAGiversary!   786 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

iHack

Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM

Is the sale over? I’m seeing this for $23.49…

#9 guessed   Newbie CAGiversary!   8607 Posts   Joined 18.2 Years Ago  

guessed

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM

Is the sale over? I’m seeing this for $23.49…


You are looking at the price for new. $4.99 is the pre-owned price.

#10 EpicLoots   "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary!   130 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

EpicLoots

Posted Today, 12:56 AM

Buy 5, and it is $3 per with the current B3G2 deal. Almost there ;)

Can only buy 3 of Cyberpunk 2077, maybe theres other cheapies on sale too.


