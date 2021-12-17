G-Darius HD (Physical) - Switch - $15.99 @ Amazon
Posted Today, 04:41 PM
https://www.amazon.c...h/dp/B09DMJT7NC
Posted Today, 04:48 PM
...and it's back up to $38.68.
Posted Today, 05:23 PM
It's still $15.99.
There's another third party listing at that other price, but Amazon still has for $15.99.
Posted Today, 05:25 PM
seems like a p good deal
i know shooters can get to stupid prices on switch like raiden v and ikaruga
Posted Today, 05:34 PM
Awesome. I just refreshed it, and it's back down to $15.99
Posted Today, 10:34 PM