The gang discuss their favorite movies and TV of 2021, Halo Infinite campaign, Game Awards news, PS5 faceplates, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

G-Darius HD (Physical) - Switch - $15.99 @ Amazon

By gAm3 Fr3aQu3, Today, 04:41 PM

gAm3 Fr3aQu3

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

Classic horizontal shmup. Just picked up a copy myself.

https://www.amazon.c...h/dp/B09DMJT7NC

gAm3 Fr3aQu3

Posted Today, 04:48 PM

...and it's back up to $38.68. 


Squarehard

Posted Today, 05:23 PM

It's still $15.99.

 

There's another third party listing at that other price, but Amazon still has for $15.99.


toska

Posted Today, 05:25 PM

seems like a p good deal

i know shooters can get to stupid prices on switch like raiden v and ikaruga


gAm3 Fr3aQu3

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

It's still $15.99.

 

There's another third party listing at that other price, but Amazon still has for $15.99.

Awesome. I just refreshed it, and it's back down to $15.99  :D/


dinsosaurx

Posted Today, 10:34 PM

Thanks! Good find. Never played a Darius game but looked good for $16
