The gang discuss their favorite movies and TV of 2021, Halo Infinite campaign, Game Awards news, PS5 faceplates, and so much more!

- - - - -

Nintendo Switch Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $33.99 at GameStop

By Ghaleon, Today, 07:22 AM

Ghaleon  

Ghaleon

Posted Today, 07:22 AM

https://www.gamestop...h/11108542.html

XSpark210X  

XSpark210X

Posted Today, 08:11 AM

I see skyward sword at same price might just get both at this price

KrayzieKMF  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 08:13 AM

Hmm might have to pick it up.

Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Today, 03:49 PM

Man, I've been dropping $ at Gamestop this season... 

 

I've also been burned a few times buy buying used copies from the B2G1F sales and then later finding them cheaper new. 


FMghost  

FMghost

Posted Today, 04:22 PM

I would get skyward but I think that'll end up getting down to 25$ then I'd use a 10$ off coupon either way I bought a bunch of games in the last month that will last me until summertime so I don't need anymore games right now
