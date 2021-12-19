Jump to content

The gang discuss their favorite movies and TV of 2021, Halo Infinite campaign, Game Awards news, PS5 faceplates, and so much more!

* * - - - 5 votes

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword at Gamestop $32.99 ~ 40$

By Mysticales, Yesterday, 09:22 AM

Mysticales  

Mysticales

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 AM

Hey all, Like Hyrule Warriors, Skyward sword is on super sale at Gamestop.

$39.99 for new physical, however if you go used right now. You can actually manage to get it much cheaper.

 

Its listed for used at $37.99, however if you have your Pro Rewards coupon for Dec, or enough points, go ahead and use that 5$ off coupon (or a bigger one if you wish) That brings the game down to $32.99 which is a steal! However Gamestop being crafty as they are... using your coupon makes you pay 6$ shipping (So actually costs 1$ more... by using your coupon huh?!)

 

So a workaround. Look for the "Panini Disney-Pixar Cars Sticker Album" It lists for $2 and ships from Gamestop (vs saying out of stock or in store only) this gives you the free shipping again. (And something to give to the kiddos)

 

Total paid after tax. $37.09 SHIPPED! Now you may be able to get things cheaper if a physical store has a used copy in hand. Either way solid deal. So depending how you wrangle your coupons and deals, you can get a pretty good price here either online or in store.

 

gamestop.PNG


KrayzieKMF  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Yesterday, 09:48 AM

They were $34 new yesterday

BasilZero  

BasilZero

Posted Yesterday, 02:06 PM

They were $34 new yesterday

 

Yep and $40 at best buy about two months ago.


mdm  

mdm

Posted Yesterday, 06:10 PM

If you order from the website does new also mean opened and played and farted on by an employee or nah?


moonknight80  

moonknight80

Posted Yesterday, 07:00 PM

If you order from the website does new also mean opened and played and farted on by an employee or nah?

You should get sealed, unless it's coming from a store and it's their last copy. They don't gut everything anymore.


  • mdm likes this

Autosaver  

Autosaver

Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM

If you order from the website does new also mean opened and played and farted on by an employee or nah?

Last Christmas I ordered a few brand new games and they came in a plastic envelope with a sticker saying "new". Not sure if the policy has changed since last year.


  • mdm likes this
