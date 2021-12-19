Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword at Gamestop $32.99 ~ 40$

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 AM

Hey all, Like Hyrule Warriors, Skyward sword is on super sale at Gamestop.

$39.99 for new physical, however if you go used right now. You can actually manage to get it much cheaper.

Its listed for used at $37.99, however if you have your Pro Rewards coupon for Dec, or enough points, go ahead and use that 5$ off coupon (or a bigger one if you wish) That brings the game down to $32.99 which is a steal! However Gamestop being crafty as they are... using your coupon makes you pay 6$ shipping (So actually costs 1$ more... by using your coupon huh?!)

So a workaround. Look for the "Panini Disney-Pixar Cars Sticker Album" It lists for $2 and ships from Gamestop (vs saying out of stock or in store only) this gives you the free shipping again. (And something to give to the kiddos)

Total paid after tax. $37.09 SHIPPED! Now you may be able to get things cheaper if a physical store has a used copy in hand. Either way solid deal. So depending how you wrangle your coupons and deals, you can get a pretty good price here either online or in store.