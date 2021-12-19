Jump to content

CAGcast #708: Our Favorite Movies and TV of 2021

The gang discuss their favorite movies and TV of 2021, Halo Infinite campaign, Game Awards news, PS5 faceplates, and so much more!

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription (Digital Delivery) $36.99

By tamali, Yesterday, 12:37 PM
PlayStation Plus PS Plus PlayStation PS+ PS4 PS5 PS VR PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5

#1 tamali  

tamali

Posted Yesterday, 12:37 PM

CDKeys has PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription (Digital Delivery) on sale for $36.99.

 

 

PlayStation Plus Free Games for December are:

  • Godfall Challenger Edition | PS5,PS4
  • Mortal Shell | PS4
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains | PS4

