Ni No Kuni II Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - Nintendo Switch $19.99 @ Best Buy

By Squarehard, Yesterday, 08:41 AM

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 08:41 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6466570


Roninalchemist  

Roninalchemist

Posted Yesterday, 10:51 AM

Thanks!  Bought 2, one for me and the other for a friend!


moonknight80  

moonknight80

Posted Yesterday, 01:30 PM

Thanks! In for 1, much cheaper than what I got it for on B2G1 from Target.

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 05:41 PM

Good deal but not available for pick up around me

rockslasthope  

rockslasthope

Posted Today, 01:05 AM

Good deal but not available for pick up around me

Luckily GameStop and Amazon have it at the same price

Sent from my DE2118 using Tapatalk

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 01:07 AM

Luckily GameStop and Amazon have it at the same price

Sent from my DE2118 using Tapatalk


Not seeing it at that price on Amazon, checked earlier and it was sold out

rockslasthope  

rockslasthope

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

Not seeing it at that price on Amazon, checked earlier and it was sold out

Yeah looks like it sold out there and at best buy. Best bet is GameStop because I just ordered from there.

Sent from my DE2118 using Tapatalk
