Pokemon BDSP Double Pack $80 @ Costco
Posted Today, 03:40 PM
Appears to be sold out online
Stores may have them. I know I saw it at my local one last Friday. They do not usually carry video games so I’d bet it’s discounted in store because they don’t want it to still be there after Christmas.
