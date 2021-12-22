Seagate PlayStation Fire Cuda/Game Drives PSN Promo (Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop)

Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM

If you've purchased a Game Drive/ Fire Cuda from Best Buy, Walmart, or GameStop, or plan on it soon, you can use your receipt to redeem some free PSN cash. The T&C's make it sound like its only retailers that are listed on the bottom of the landing page, but I'd still try even if I purchased it from Amazon. This promo is open to U.S, U.K, Australia, New Zealand.





Details:

The Gift of Seagate Gaming



The Ultimate PlayStation Upgrade - Receive a PlayStation Store Gift Card when purchasing the eligible Seagate Fire Cuda 530 SSD Heatsink Drive or Game Drive for PlayStation.



Game Drives:

$10 for 2TB

$20 for 4TB



Fire Cuda 530s:

$25 for 1TB

$40 for 2TB

$80 for 4TB



Promotion Period:

15th December 2021 - 31st January 2022



Claim Period:

15th December 2021 - 14th February 2022



An “Eligible Purchase” is the purchase of one unit of Eligible Product (unless otherwise provided in Appendix A) from an Eligible Reseller.



“Eligible Resellers” are all Promoter authorized retailers located in AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND,

UNITED STATES, AND UNITED KINGDOM and Promoter’s authorized online etailers selling Eligible

Product in AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, UNITED STATES, AND UNITED KINGDOM with a valid business license as depicted on the landing page.



