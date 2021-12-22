Jump to content

CAGcast #708: Our Favorite Movies and TV of 2021

The gang discuss their favorite movies and TV of 2021, Halo Infinite campaign, Game Awards news, PS5 faceplates, and so much more!

Seagate PlayStation Fire Cuda/Game Drives PSN Promo (Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop)

By Corgstradamus, Yesterday, 06:35 PM
Corgstradamus

Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM

If you've purchased a Game Drive/ Fire Cuda from Best Buy, Walmart, or GameStop, or plan on it soon, you can use your receipt to redeem some free PSN cash. The T&C's make it sound like its only retailers that are listed on the bottom of the landing page, but I'd still try even if I purchased it from Amazon. This promo is open to U.S, U.K, Australia, New Zealand. 


The Gift of Seagate Gaming

The Ultimate PlayStation Upgrade -  Receive a PlayStation Store Gift Card when purchasing the eligible Seagate Fire Cuda 530 SSD Heatsink Drive or Game Drive for PlayStation.

$10 for 2TB 
$20 for 4TB 

$25 for 1TB 
$40 for 2TB
$80 for 4TB

15th December 2021 - 31st January 2022

15th December 2021 - 14th February 2022

An “Eligible Purchase” is the purchase of one unit of Eligible Product (unless otherwise provided in Appendix A) from an Eligible Reseller. 

“Eligible Resellers” are all Promoter authorized retailers located in AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND,
UNITED STATES, AND UNITED KINGDOM and Promoter’s authorized online etailers selling Eligible
Product in AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, UNITED STATES, AND UNITED KINGDOM with a valid business license as depicted on the landing page. 

 


DealGenius

Posted Yesterday, 06:39 PM

This is limited to literally 100 total redemptions across all territories for the 1TB Firecuda 530 drive. Act fast!

bob330i

Posted Yesterday, 11:58 PM

This is limited to literally 100 total redemptions across all territories for the 1TB Firecuda 530 drive. Act fast!

lame


