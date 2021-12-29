Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition (X/X1) $4.97 via GameStop
#1 Banned Banned 3874 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:12 AM
#2 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18109 Posts Joined 18.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:15 AM
#3
Posted Today, 01:15 AM
Sent from my SM-G975U using Tapatalk
#4
Posted Today, 01:18 AM
Find something else to feel morally superior to be mad about lol
- AVacuousSmile and TheDeathVendor like this
#5
Posted Today, 01:19 AM
This just in: using forum links also go through CAG affiliate links.
Good for CAG. Take the free money that companies give you and cost me nothing extra. Thanks for saving my wallet for years.
Also, rest in peace Madden.
- jlazenby1, AVacuousSmile and TheDeathVendor like this
#6
Posted Today, 01:23 AM
Then again Thorbahn has a history of being kinda scummy, so maybe CheapyD doesn't mind enabling his behavior
#7 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 1649 Posts Joined 10.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:27 AM
#8 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18109 Posts Joined 18.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:29 AM
- jlazenby1 and TheDeathVendor like this
#9 Banned Banned 3874 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:33 AM
#10 Banned Banned 3874 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:34 AM
Wasn't there a tweet I saw of one of the CAG twitter accounts saying something like "looks like the Madden curse finally got him?"?
Yup
#11 (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary! 3040 Posts Joined 9.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:37 AM
#12
Posted Today, 01:37 AM
Oh no, not your entire discord! D:
Not my entire discord watching y'all be pieces of shit lol
Sent from my SM-G975U using Tapatalk
#13 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18109 Posts Joined 18.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:38 AM
- chnandler_bong, vantheman, AVacuousSmile and 1 other like this
#14
Posted Today, 01:39 AM
Welcome to the Internet where some people are very quick to defend a dead guys feelings and at the same time not give two shits about the people still alive.
Of all the ways for you to double down and defend your sleazy mod, you chose to say this? Lmfao
- Komentra and KurishunaMaradi like this
#15 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 18109 Posts Joined 18.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:43 AM
#16
Posted Today, 01:51 AM
But yes let's all think of the poor mod, who has a history of abusing his mod privileges, when he's the one... poking fun at a dead guy on the day of his death. Or as you'd call it, a "totally normal thing" (I can't believe you actually typed that and hit send lmfao)
🤡🤡🤡
- daring, Komentra, KurishunaMaradi and 1 other like this
#17 (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary! 3040 Posts Joined 9.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:54 AM
It’s called having respect. It would be one thing if he died weeks ago, but the guy literally just died.
Welcome to the Internet where some people are very quick to defend a dead guys feelings.
You can try and spin it however you want but it’s a low class shitty thing to do.
- ritchardf, TheLegendofTyler, KurishunaMaradi and 1 other like this
#18 Premium Member. CAGiversary! 371 Posts Joined 7.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:55 AM
It’s called having respect. It would be one thing if he died weeks ago, but the guy literally just died.
You can try and spin it however you want but it’s a low class shifty thing to do.
I totally agree.
#19 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 681 Posts Joined 11.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:07 AM
Rest Well
#20 World Warrior CAGiversary! 2575 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:39 AM
#21 A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary! 6418 Posts Joined 18.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:29 AM
#22
Posted Today, 04:43 AM
Is it too late to nominate this for the weirdest thread of 2021?
Wins by a landslide.
Even if Madden wasn't dead, he don't give a shit what anyone here writes about him. It's all the emotions of people alive and on this sphere that care about this.
#23
Posted Today, 05:07 AM
10 out of 10 women would still rather blow madden than thorbahn
- Friend of Sonic, KurishunaMaradi, TheNewGuy and 1 other like this