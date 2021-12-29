Jump to content

Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition (X/X1) $4.97 via GameStop

By Jurai , Today, 01:12 AM

#1 Jurai   Banned Banned   3874 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Jurai

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

Used an affiliate link how fucked can you be


#2 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18109 Posts   Joined 18.7 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

You need to have the deal in the title. I fixed it for you.

#3 TheDeathVendor  

TheDeathVendor

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

Oooh this thread should be good! Also, I think you're looking too much into a harmless link, but alright :)

Sent from my SM-G975U using Tapatalk

#4 WindyJ23  

WindyJ23

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

Find something else to feel morally superior to be mad about lol


#5 Deleroth  

Deleroth

Posted Today, 01:19 AM

This just in: using forum links also go through CAG affiliate links. 

 

Good for CAG. Take the free money that companies give you and cost me nothing extra. Thanks for saving my wallet for years.

 

Also, rest in peace Madden.


#6 Kyle1022  

Kyle1022

Posted Today, 01:23 AM

Seems a bit distasteful since he just died today. I wonder if CheapyD agrees because he doesn't post here much, but was on and editing this topic within 3 minutes lol

Then again Thorbahn has a history of being kinda scummy, so maybe CheapyD doesn't mind enabling his behavior

#7 SephirothWF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1649 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

SephirothWF

Posted Today, 01:27 AM

Wasn't there a tweet I saw of one of the CAG twitter accounts saying something like "looks like the Madden curse finally got him?"?

#8 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18109 Posts   Joined 18.7 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:29 AM

Welcome to the Internet where some people are very quick to defend a dead guys feelings and at the same time not give two shits about the people still alive.

#9 Jurai   Banned Banned   3874 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Jurai

Posted Today, 01:33 AM

Not my entire discord watching y'all be pieces of shit lol

#10 Jurai   Banned Banned   3874 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Jurai

Posted Today, 01:34 AM

Wasn't there a tweet I saw of one of the CAG twitter accounts saying something like "looks like the Madden curse finally got him?"?


Yup

#11 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3040 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 01:37 AM

Yeah, this is pretty poor taste tbh.

#12 TheDeathVendor  

TheDeathVendor

Posted Today, 01:37 AM

Not my entire discord watching y'all be pieces of shit lol

Oh no, not your entire discord! D:

Sent from my SM-G975U using Tapatalk

#13 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18109 Posts   Joined 18.7 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:38 AM

He can enjoy his discord in peace now.

#14 Kyle1022  

Kyle1022

Posted Today, 01:39 AM

Welcome to the Internet where some people are very quick to defend a dead guys feelings and at the same time not give two shits about the people still alive.


Of all the ways for you to double down and defend your sleazy mod, you chose to say this? Lmfao

#15 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18109 Posts   Joined 18.7 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

Hey I’d love to discuss further how you’re the only one on here insulting other people but I’d literally rather do anything else. Have a great (or shitty) night being outraged at a totally normal thing.

#16 Kyle1022  

Kyle1022

Posted Today, 01:51 AM

Ironic someone who sits on twitter all day is accusing someone else of being "outraged", when all I said was it seems a bit distasteful

But yes let's all think of the poor mod, who has a history of abusing his mod privileges, when he's the one... poking fun at a dead guy on the day of his death. Or as you'd call it, a "totally normal thing" (I can't believe you actually typed that and hit send lmfao)

🤡🤡🤡

#17 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3040 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 01:54 AM

Welcome to the Internet where some people are very quick to defend a dead guys feelings.

It’s called having respect. It would be one thing if he died weeks ago, but the guy literally just died.

You can try and spin it however you want but it’s a low class shitty thing to do.

#18 iNICK20   Premium Member. CAGiversary!   371 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

iNICK20

Posted Today, 01:55 AM

It’s called having respect. It would be one thing if he died weeks ago, but the guy literally just died.

You can try and spin it however you want but it’s a low class shifty thing to do.

I totally agree.


#19 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   681 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Today, 02:07 AM

Rest Well


#20 G_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   2575 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

G_x51

Posted Today, 03:39 AM

RIP, poor Madden, guy just wanted to play FOOTBALL!.

#21 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   6418 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 04:29 AM

Is it too late to nominate this for the weirdest thread of 2021?

#22 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted Today, 04:43 AM

Is it too late to nominate this for the weirdest thread of 2021?

Wins by a landslide.

Even if Madden wasn't dead, he don't give a shit what anyone here writes about him. It's all the emotions of people alive and on this sphere that care about this.


#23 FriendsofSonic  

FriendsofSonic

Posted Today, 05:07 AM

10 out of 10 women would still rather blow madden than thorbahn


