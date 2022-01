Posted 31 December 2021 - 06:15 AM

https://www.gamestop...tch/295780.html

For the Switch enthusiast, Spiritfarer for Switch just dropped to $24.99 @ Gamestop for New.

If you don't have it yet, I would suggest grabbing this sooner rather than later as it's getting more and more rare.

The PS4 version is $16.99, but it's not quite as rare or hard to find, so mainly focused this to the Switch side for those who are curious.

Good luck!