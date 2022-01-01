PS4 Samurai Warriors 5 $26.99 (used) GameStop.com
Posted Yesterday, 10:32 AM
Posted Yesterday, 11:40 AM
It'll be $20 by September
Posted Yesterday, 11:57 AM
It can already be obtained for under $20 especially if you pick out 2 other $27 games as part of their B2G1 promo.
Posted Today, 01:40 AM
The art is pretty nice, story is generally from the Taiga TV series Kirin ga Kuru from 2020 (heavy on boy love between nobunaga and mitsuhide), like how spirit of sanada mirrors TV show of that year Sanadamaru.