PS4 Samurai Warriors 5 $26.99 (used) GameStop.com

By CaoPi, Yesterday, 10:32 AM

#1 CaoPi
Posted Yesterday, 10:32 AM  

CaoPi

Posted Yesterday, 10:32 AM

I've been too backlogged on the Mousou games. I've heard this one is great though! The vibrant comic ink style makes this Mousou title looks more like anime like!

https://www.gamestop...wE&gclsrc=aw.ds

#2 Masterkyo
Posted Yesterday, 11:40 AM  

Masterkyo

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 AM

It'll be $20 by September :)


#3 CaoPi
Posted Yesterday, 11:57 AM  

CaoPi

Posted Yesterday, 11:57 AM

It'll be $20 by September :)

 

It can already be obtained for  under $20 especially if you pick out 2 other $27 games as part of their B2G1 promo.


#4 superxgaga
Posted Today, 01:40 AM  

superxgaga

Posted Today, 01:40 AM

Game is OK, too many dupe, new system too lackluster, not enough unique character/weapons, guess 5th game is always the meh one (dynasty warrior 6 is known as shin sangoku musou 5).
The art is pretty nice, story is generally from the Taiga TV series Kirin ga Kuru from 2020 (heavy on boy love between nobunaga and mitsuhide), like how spirit of sanada mirrors TV show of that year Sanadamaru.
