PS4 Samurai Warriors 5 $26.99 (used) GameStop.com

Posted Today, 01:40 AM

Game is OK, too many dupe, new system too lackluster, not enough unique character/weapons, guess 5th game is always the meh one (dynasty warrior 6 is known as shin sangoku musou 5).

The art is pretty nice, story is generally from the Taiga TV series Kirin ga Kuru from 2020 (heavy on boy love between nobunaga and mitsuhide), like how spirit of sanada mirrors TV show of that year Sanadamaru.

