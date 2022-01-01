Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #709: Our Favorite Games of 2021

CAGcast #709: Our Favorite Games of 2021

The gang wrap up the year with their favorite games of 2021, some light Spider-man talk, and oh so much more!

The 2022 Gamestop Thread

By Selltrade, Yesterday, 02:01 PM

Selltrade  

Selltrade

Posted Yesterday, 02:01 PM

Current deals

B2G1 on preowned items.

Stealth bump on many items ending Sunday.

20% trade in boost for certain preorders such as Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy - The Definitive Edition and Advance Wars 1 and 2 Re-Boot Camp are the ones that are known.

 

Trade in value link.

Deal Link

Homepage Link

GS FAQ

 

Where is the weekly ad?
They ended the weekly ad for more rotation of deals. Please check the homepage and deal link for the current deals.

 

I can't find a trade in value for an item?
It might not be tradable or calling a store to find the value may be the only option.


How many copies of a game can I trade in?
​You are allowed to trade in 4 copies of the same game (same system) within a rolling 30 day period.

 

Are there trade limits?
Yes, $500 cash minus some electronic trade ins and or $2000 trade credit in a rolling 30 day period.

 

The website isn't loading properly?

Try to clear your cookies and see if that works,

 

Can I use the $5 monthly coupon on gift cards?

Yes you can in store but not online please note not all gift cards will apply to this rule.

 

I have a $XX.xx pre-owned reward certificate, and I want to use it on a B2G1 transaction. Should I?
It depends. If the three games are equal value, do not use your certificate. The value of the certificate would be applied to the free game, which would not benefit you. If one game is more expensive, you can use the certificate to make it the same value as the other two games ($5 reward certificate applied to transaction with two $10 games and one $15 game would make all three games $10).
 
 
TERMINOLOGY AND LINGO:
ASL/SL: Assistant Store Leader, Store Leader; manager positions at GS.
B2G1: Buy two, get one free.
GS: GameStop
JD: Junior detective, an employee who is out to get someone
LP: Loss Prevention; this is the department that actually bans accounts after being flagged.
TC/TiC: Trade credit.
TIV/TV: Trade in value, or what a game currently trades for. When posting a TV for a game, always use the base value.


eXTechno  

eXTechno

Posted Yesterday, 02:05 PM

New Year New Deals!

camperinabush  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 02:08 PM

Smells fresh. Happy New Year 🎊

Rudybegga  

Rudybegga

Posted Yesterday, 02:13 PM

Anyone on East Coast let me know if trade boost and b2g1 are still going.

Selltrade  

Selltrade

Posted Yesterday, 02:14 PM

Anyone on East Coast let me know if trade boost and b2g1 are still going.

They are, the stealth bump will end on Sunday according to the email.


Euripides  

Euripides

Posted Yesterday, 02:15 PM

Sweet and hopefully they continue the kickass deals and trade ins they have been doing the past few months for 2022


Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted Yesterday, 02:20 PM

Looking forward to more Gamestop trade in deals and GME making me a lot of money!


Selltrade  

Selltrade

Posted Yesterday, 02:29 PM


Momouchi  

Momouchi

Posted Yesterday, 03:06 PM

Advance Wars with the trade boost? Finally a game I might actually want


camperinabush  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 03:19 PM

Tempted to pull the trigger on new Back 4 Blood and used FH4 to boomerang.

Selltrade  

Selltrade

Posted Yesterday, 03:23 PM

Tempted to pull the trigger on new Back 4 Blood and used FH4 to boomerang.

Noticed you posted on Xbox Thread previously. Back 4 Blood is free on game pass and has crossplay to PlayStation and PC.


GBPackRat  

GBPackRat

Posted Yesterday, 03:30 PM

Anyone deal with Gamestop packages getting stuck in a Pending status after a cancelled Vacation Hold with FedEx? I got back from my trip early so I canceled the hold, but my packages haven't moved from the facility to a truck for 3 days now and the original hold expired today...

mikeshinobi  

mikeshinobi

Posted Yesterday, 03:31 PM

Tempted to pull the trigger on new Back 4 Blood and used FH4 to boomerang.

Yeah I'm hesitant to go for most of these because I feel like the chances to get burned are high, but the risk seems to be lower with those two. 

 

That being said, great time to check your other local game stores, pawn shops, etc with these absurd TIVs.


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 03:32 PM

Noticed you posted on Xbox Thread previously. Back 4 Blood is free on game pass and has crossplay to PlayStation and PC.

this is the gamestop thread, nobody is talking about playing games here, he wants to buy them to profit trading them back in.


Vigilante  

Vigilante

Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM

They are, the stealth bump will end on Sunday according to the email.

Where do you see the end date? I just checked the email and don't see a cutoff anywhere.


Davem  

Davem

Posted Yesterday, 03:58 PM

Speaking of B4B... I got the Back 4 Blood promo hat for free from Gamestop randomly for my kid to wear around and get funny looks as he's 5.  :razz:

 

Almost all the pre-owned late 2021 titles are pretty safe to hold until the price is right!


Bats93  

Bats93

Posted Yesterday, 04:06 PM

Anyone know if there is a pre order bonus for dying light 2?

shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 04:12 PM

this is the gamestop thread, nobody is talking about playing games here, he wants to buy them to profit trading them back in.


Hey now! Plenty of us buy them to throw in the backlog and never play them (anytime soon).

Vigilante  

Vigilante

Posted Yesterday, 04:18 PM

Anyone know if there is a pre order bonus for dying light 2?

Not yet, but I'd hope there will be one closer to release.


swirly76  

swirly76

Posted Yesterday, 04:24 PM

which is easier and more profitable, trading gamestop stock or trading games in?

 


mrliquid  

mrliquid

Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

Lost Judgement for ps5 is 12$ trade in if anyone is wondering. It's not on their site

moonknight80  

moonknight80

Posted Yesterday, 04:38 PM

Someone was talking about Doom 3 VR but I didn't see a TIV on the site or app, just says 'not available'. Anyone have any info?


Kaiser499  

Kaiser499

Posted Yesterday, 04:40 PM

Someone was talking about Doom 3 VR but I didn't see a TIV on the site or app, just says 'not available'. Anyone have any info?

 

https://www.gamestop...s/?pid=11121350


intelligentidiot  

intelligentidiot

Posted Yesterday, 04:42 PM

Someone was talking about Doom 3 VR but I didn't see a TIV on the site or app, just says 'not available'. Anyone have any info?

$11 base

 

https://www.gamestop...s/?pid=11121350


moonknight80  

moonknight80

Posted Yesterday, 04:52 PM

Nice, thanks y'all!


Revanex  

Revanex

Posted Yesterday, 04:53 PM

Happy new year! Posting to get that star on the thread.

tearsintherain  

tearsintherain

Posted Yesterday, 05:03 PM

They are, the stealth bump will end on Sunday according to the email.

I just checked the "Your stuff's s worth $x in GameStop Credit.  Use it Now!" email and it doesn't list an end date.  Usually bumps last until close of business monday, if you happen to be busy this weekend.  It could end any time though.

 

Its all messy though, the link gamestop sent out for the most wanted promo shows the list from 10-15-21 lol


filldoh1  

filldoh1

Posted Yesterday, 05:11 PM

Anybody know the trade in value of riders republic for Xbox?

NIU_Huskies  

NIU_Huskies

Posted Yesterday, 05:27 PM

Do you have to trade in the case with the game to get the trade in value/credit?

filldoh1  

filldoh1

Posted Yesterday, 05:34 PM

Do you have to trade in the case with the game to get the trade in value/credit?

no but you should for the better of everyone. Garbage in/garbage out.
