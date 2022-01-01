The 2022 Gamestop Thread

Posted Yesterday, 02:01 PM

Current deals

B2G1 on preowned items.

Stealth bump on many items ending Sunday.

20% trade in boost for certain preorders such as Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy - The Definitive Edition and Advance Wars 1 and 2 Re-Boot Camp are the ones that are known.

Trade in value link.

Deal Link

Homepage Link

GS FAQ

Where is the weekly ad?

They ended the weekly ad for more rotation of deals. Please check the homepage and deal link for the current deals.

I can't find a trade in value for an item?

It might not be tradable or calling a store to find the value may be the only option.



How many copies of a game can I trade in?

​You are allowed to trade in 4 copies of the same game (same system) within a rolling 30 day period.

Are there trade limits?

Yes, $500 cash minus some electronic trade ins and or $2000 trade credit in a rolling 30 day period.

The website isn't loading properly?

Try to clear your cookies and see if that works,

Can I use the $5 monthly coupon on gift cards?

Yes you can in store but not online please note not all gift cards will apply to this rule.

I have a $XX.xx pre-owned reward certificate, and I want to use it on a B2G1 transaction. Should I?

It depends. If the three games are equal value, do not use your certificate. The value of the certificate would be applied to the free game, which would not benefit you. If one game is more expensive, you can use the certificate to make it the same value as the other two games ($5 reward certificate applied to transaction with two $10 games and one $15 game would make all three games $10).





TERMINOLOGY AND LINGO:

ASL/SL: Assistant Store Leader, Store Leader; manager positions at GS.

B2G1: Buy two, get one free.

GS: GameStop

JD: Junior detective, an employee who is out to get someone

LP: Loss Prevention; this is the department that actually bans accounts after being flagged.

TC/TiC: Trade credit.

TIV/TV: Trade in value, or what a game currently trades for. When posting a TV for a game, always use the base value.