CAGcast #710: Rise of the Macrotransactions

The gang talks about Matrix: Resurrections and other stuff we watched over holiday break and also try to decipher what the Square Enix president means when he says blockchain will be a major strategic theme.

Octopath Traveler Switch $28.99 (Used) @ Gamestop

By Squarehard, Yesterday, 06:17 AM

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 06:17 AM

https://www.gamestop...wE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

Price drop, so just in case anyone is interested, since it's still in stock for online order atm.


shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 06:56 AM

Worth noting if you can find one at target they are 30 there from what I recall. 


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 08:34 AM

On Game Pass for non-mobile gamers FYI.


Phi  

Phi

Posted Yesterday, 11:10 AM

Probably a good deal. One thing to keep in mind is to maybe just buy it to play and not necessarily to flip back, as the trade-in value was fairly weak on it at GameStop last I checked.

I liked Bravely Default 2 but have yet to play this game.
