Octopath Traveler Switch $28.99 (Used) @ Gamestop

https://www.gamestop...wE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Price drop, so just in case anyone is interested, since it's still in stock for online order atm.
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 06:17 AM
https://www.gamestop...wE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Price drop, so just in case anyone is interested, since it's still in stock for online order atm.
Posted Yesterday, 06:56 AM
Worth noting if you can find one at target they are 30 there from what I recall.
Posted Yesterday, 08:34 AM
On Game Pass for non-mobile gamers FYI.
Posted Yesterday, 11:10 AM