CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #710: Rise of the Macrotransactions

CAGcast #710: Rise of the Macrotransactions

The gang talks about Matrix: Resurrections and other stuff we watched over holiday break and also try to decipher what the Square Enix president means when he says blockchain will be a major strategic theme.

- - - - -

FarCry 6 $20

By 1mhot3K, Jan 10 2022 04:07 PM

#1 1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted 10 January 2022 - 04:07 PM

Few weeks off and already dropped to $20

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6421541

https://www.amazon.c...YWHANG2WV?psc=1

GameStop only discounted the Ps5 edition for now

#2 chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted 10 January 2022 - 04:34 PM

I've seen people grumble about the game, and now it's getting silly cheap.  Did the game bomb?


#3 SlaughterX  

SlaughterX

Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:12 PM

Probably, but I have been enjoying it.

#4 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:19 PM

I've really enjoyed it and the first DLC was good too!  I think it's just the internet's default "Ubisoft games suck" narrative that's got some people fussing about it.  It's a good game.  The open world content feels less like filler compared to AC Valhalla, but I enjoyed it too.


#5 FamedGuardian  

FamedGuardian

Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:33 PM

I have $15 in GS points…tempted to pick it up for $5.

#6 johnnymavrik  

johnnymavrik

Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:43 PM

10% back at Rakuten right now too.

#7 Ron Mexico  

Ron Mexico

Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:48 PM

Ubisoft games tend to get cheap quick

#8 FamedGuardian  

FamedGuardian

Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:55 PM

Ubisoft games tend to get cheap quick


Yeah Riders Republic dropped like a rock too

#9 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:57 PM

Tempted by this. Might wait for $15 though as no way I'll play it right away.

#10 DrUnkAgAIn  

DrUnkAgAIn

Posted 10 January 2022 - 06:07 PM

I'm tempted, but the cheap ass in me knows it will go lower before I ever get to it.


#11 jbg87  

jbg87

Posted 10 January 2022 - 06:14 PM

Why doesn’t target put games on sale lol…can’t price match because then I can’t use gift card

#12 johnnymavrik  

johnnymavrik

Posted 10 January 2022 - 06:25 PM

Why doesn’t target put games on sale lol…can’t price match because then I can’t use gift card


Wut.

#13 Dreamweapon  

Dreamweapon

Posted 10 January 2022 - 08:20 PM

Clever thinking, Ubi--reel 'em in with the cheap initial entry, then make it all back on those sweet, sweet NFTs. 


#14 johnnymavrik  

johnnymavrik

Posted 10 January 2022 - 09:25 PM

So $2 cashback today if you use Rakuten.

#15 DanteWarrior  

DanteWarrior

Posted 10 January 2022 - 09:47 PM

I thought it was a great deal to get 2 copies for $25 last week after combining BB’s B1G1 & price matching to GameStop 

Was able to get another 5 bucks back today after chat


#16 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 10 January 2022 - 09:53 PM

So $2 cashback today if you use Rakuten.


Does rakuten give you cash back if you pay with trade credit?

#17 johnnymavrik  

johnnymavrik

Posted 10 January 2022 - 10:02 PM

Does rakuten give you cash back if you pay with trade credit?


Yes. It's worked that way for me for the last month.

#18 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 10 January 2022 - 10:06 PM

Yes. It's worked that way for me for the last month.

Awesome, it lists these exclusions:

Exclusions: Cash Back is not available on Gen 9 consoles, new consoles, new games, electronics, PC accessories, gaming monitors, subscriptions, memberships, digital currency, digital downloaded content, points cards, or gift cards.

Which seems weird because one of the categories for 10% back is electronics, but then it says it excludes electronics. Also says excludes new games. Hopefully it works.

#19 johnnymavrik  

johnnymavrik

Posted 10 January 2022 - 10:21 PM

I got $2 back today for FC6.

#20 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 01:29 AM

I've seen people grumble about the game, and now it's getting silly cheap.  Did the game bomb?

Nobody buys it when it's not on sale because they know better. My store still has 150 copies even after the holidays. I'll be waiting for $15 or less because that's inevitable with this being so overproduced.


#21 toska  

toska

Posted Yesterday, 03:20 AM

$5 a copy by summer


#22 Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Yesterday, 01:27 PM

I've seen people grumble about the game, and now it's getting silly cheap.  Did the game bomb?

 

It's just the same game as FC4... and FC5... Run around, shoot, blow things up. I'm surprised they didn't use the same previous maps such as how FC Primal and New Dawn were.


#23 SlaughterX  

SlaughterX

Posted Yesterday, 02:32 PM

You could say that about most shooters... I feel like tge gameplay is different but I never invested much time in 4 or 5. I feel like the "story" is the main appeal of this game, which is why they went for Giancarlo, whom I like as a actor.

#24 Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Yesterday, 03:59 PM

You could say that about most shooters... I feel like tge gameplay is different but I never invested much time in 4 or 5. I feel like the "story" is the main appeal of this game, which is why they went for Giancarlo, whom I like as a actor.

 

FC5's story was atrocious. I had to force myself to finish it as I hate having an incomplete game. As far as FC6, I'm told Giancarlo isn't really even in the game, he's just a face on the cover.


#25 FMghost  

FMghost

Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM

I'll end up getting it whenever gs does a % off sale or b2g1

#26 samnite  

samnite

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

I usually buy these at $20 but will do an experiment on myself and hold out. I can always wait until Black Friday for it to hit this price or lower and won't be playing it immediately anyway.


#27 boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 12:19 AM

The Gold Editions are on sale too for various prices depending on the system.

#28 Invicta 61  

Invicta 61

Posted Today, 01:53 AM

Best Buy back up to $60.


#29 Derrick1979  

Derrick1979

Posted Today, 03:37 AM

Is it just me or is this game just so generic? (People who played it)

 

Seems like a poor mans Just Cause in First person with none of the cool stuff to blow up...


