FarCry 6 $20
#1 DealHunter CAGiversary! 431 Posts Joined 5.0 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 04:07 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6421541
https://www.amazon.c...YWHANG2WV?psc=1
GameStop only discounted the Ps5 edition for now
- todd mitchell and DanteWarrior like this
#2 Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary! 11927 Posts Joined 11.3 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 04:34 PM
I've seen people grumble about the game, and now it's getting silly cheap. Did the game bomb?
#3 Teh Killer CAGiversary! 1585 Posts Joined 16.3 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:12 PM
#4
Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:19 PM
I've really enjoyed it and the first DLC was good too! I think it's just the internet's default "Ubisoft games suck" narrative that's got some people fussing about it. It's a good game. The open world content feels less like filler compared to AC Valhalla, but I enjoyed it too.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2032 Posts Joined 8.6 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:33 PM
#6 The Evil Genius CAGiversary! 1099 Posts Joined 17.1 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:43 PM
#7
Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:48 PM
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2032 Posts Joined 8.6 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:55 PM
Ubisoft games tend to get cheap quick
Yeah Riders Republic dropped like a rock too
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4806 Posts Joined 12.5 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 05:57 PM
- n64ra, rockslasthope, samnite and 1 other like this
#10 I like money. CAGiversary! 1136 Posts Joined 17.4 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 06:07 PM
I'm tempted, but the cheap ass in me knows it will go lower before I ever get to it.
#11 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 950 Posts Joined 10.6 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 06:14 PM
#12 The Evil Genius CAGiversary! 1099 Posts Joined 17.1 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 06:25 PM
Why doesn’t target put games on sale lol…can’t price match because then I can’t use gift card
Wut.
- Captain Wrong and n64ra like this
#13 Hehehe, "member" CAGiversary! 85 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 08:20 PM
Clever thinking, Ubi--reel 'em in with the cheap initial entry, then make it all back on those sweet, sweet NFTs.
#14 The Evil Genius CAGiversary! 1099 Posts Joined 17.1 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 09:25 PM
#15 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1552 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 09:47 PM
I thought it was a great deal to get 2 copies for $25 last week after combining BB’s B1G1 & price matching to GameStop
Was able to get another 5 bucks back today after chat
#16 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4806 Posts Joined 12.5 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 09:53 PM
So $2 cashback today if you use Rakuten.
Does rakuten give you cash back if you pay with trade credit?
#17 The Evil Genius CAGiversary! 1099 Posts Joined 17.1 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 10:02 PM
Does rakuten give you cash back if you pay with trade credit?
Yes. It's worked that way for me for the last month.
#18 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4806 Posts Joined 12.5 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 10:06 PM
Awesome, it lists these exclusions:
Yes. It's worked that way for me for the last month.
Exclusions: Cash Back is not available on Gen 9 consoles, new consoles, new games, electronics, PC accessories, gaming monitors, subscriptions, memberships, digital currency, digital downloaded content, points cards, or gift cards.
Which seems weird because one of the categories for 10% back is electronics, but then it says it excludes electronics. Also says excludes new games. Hopefully it works.
#19 The Evil Genius CAGiversary! 1099 Posts Joined 17.1 Years Ago
Posted 10 January 2022 - 10:21 PM
- TheLegendofTyler likes this
#20 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3133 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:29 AM
I've seen people grumble about the game, and now it's getting silly cheap. Did the game bomb?
Nobody buys it when it's not on sale because they know better. My store still has 150 copies even after the holidays. I'll be waiting for $15 or less because that's inevitable with this being so overproduced.
#21
Posted Yesterday, 03:20 AM
$5 a copy by summer
#22 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4807 Posts Joined 18.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:27 PM
I've seen people grumble about the game, and now it's getting silly cheap. Did the game bomb?
It's just the same game as FC4... and FC5... Run around, shoot, blow things up. I'm surprised they didn't use the same previous maps such as how FC Primal and New Dawn were.
#23 Teh Killer CAGiversary! 1585 Posts Joined 16.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:32 PM
#24 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4807 Posts Joined 18.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:59 PM
You could say that about most shooters... I feel like tge gameplay is different but I never invested much time in 4 or 5. I feel like the "story" is the main appeal of this game, which is why they went for Giancarlo, whom I like as a actor.
FC5's story was atrocious. I had to force myself to finish it as I hate having an incomplete game. As far as FC6, I'm told Giancarlo isn't really even in the game, he's just a face on the cover.
#25
Posted Yesterday, 06:02 PM
#26 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 201 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM
I usually buy these at $20 but will do an experiment on myself and hold out. I can always wait until Black Friday for it to hit this price or lower and won't be playing it immediately anyway.
#27 Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary! 2786 Posts Joined 11.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:19 AM
#28 Gabagool, Provalone and vinegar peppers CAGiversary! 2209 Posts Joined 11.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:53 AM
Best Buy back up to $60.
#29 I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary! 6179 Posts Joined 15.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:37 AM
Is it just me or is this game just so generic? (People who played it)
Seems like a poor mans Just Cause in First person with none of the cool stuff to blow up...