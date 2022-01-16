Jump to content

CAGcast #711: We Actually Do Not Care For NFTs

The gang clearly state they are not into NFTs and review an electric snow blower.

Pokemon Legends Arceus $45 Daily Steals

By TheLegendofTyler, Yesterday, 12:42 AM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4813 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 12:42 AM

Use code SBDSPKMN at check out
Expires February 14

https://dailysteals....intendo-switch/

#2 rlm2112   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   949 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

rlm2112

Posted Yesterday, 01:20 AM

Is this legit?

#3 bappt   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1032 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

bappt

Posted Yesterday, 02:01 AM

I used them in the past and they've delivered. I have email receipts all the way back to 2010, though my last purchase was an Insignia Switch Dock in 2019.


#4 Nobodygrotesque   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   71 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Nobodygrotesque

Posted Yesterday, 02:10 AM

Thanks!


#5 poet17eric   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   239 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

poet17eric

Posted Yesterday, 02:32 AM

I think they aren't super quick on the shipping, but I think I remember getting a cheap copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 launch week through this site, but through their Facebook store? Anyways, in for 1 using PayPal. Thanks!


#6 thelonepig   Greasy Pork Pirates! CAGiversary!   6791 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

thelonepig

Posted Yesterday, 04:47 AM

I recall long shipping delays and many receiving the PEGI releases on past deals. They've got a bad rating too - $10 savings isn't worth the gamble.


#7 bappt   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1032 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

bappt

Posted Yesterday, 06:15 AM

Nintendo Switch first party games tend to be region free and work on all accounts. There shouldn't be any concern with Pokemon.


#8 RiceQuakes Classic   The One, the Only.....RiceQuakes CAGiversary!   3840 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

RiceQuakes Classic

Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM

I recall long shipping delays and many receiving the PEGI releases on past deals. They've got a bad rating too - $10 savings isn't worth the gamble.

I got a US copy of Smash. It didn't take too long to get either.

#9 Blade   This is the way CAGiversary!   15468 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

Blade

Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM

The last time I bought from them, I got a PEGI Luigi's Mansion 3. Tried playing it with a friend with a US version and couldn't. Decided that the slight discount isn't worth the hassle, especially with first party Nintendo titles being only $50 at the time.


#10 DeathMoJo   The Navy Guy CAGiversary!   1457 Posts   Joined 18.1 Years Ago  

DeathMoJo

Posted Today, 01:29 AM

Thanks OP. Ordered with PayPal in case of any issues with shipping or the game. Good price


#11 khoido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   205 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

khoido

Posted Today, 03:35 AM

Looks like I was too late, it's no longer available. Thanks anyways OP.


#12 NotNewHere  

NotNewHere

Posted Today, 04:02 AM

Walmart will likely have this around $49.94 or such. Can sense it happening
