Pokemon Legends Arceus $45 Daily Steals
Posted Yesterday, 12:42 AM
Expires February 14
https://dailysteals....intendo-switch/
Posted Yesterday, 01:20 AM
Posted Yesterday, 02:01 AM
I used them in the past and they've delivered. I have email receipts all the way back to 2010, though my last purchase was an Insignia Switch Dock in 2019.
Posted Yesterday, 02:10 AM
Thanks!
Posted Yesterday, 02:32 AM
I think they aren't super quick on the shipping, but I think I remember getting a cheap copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 launch week through this site, but through their Facebook store? Anyways, in for 1 using PayPal. Thanks!
Posted Yesterday, 04:47 AM
I recall long shipping delays and many receiving the PEGI releases on past deals. They've got a bad rating too - $10 savings isn't worth the gamble.
Posted Yesterday, 06:15 AM
Nintendo Switch first party games tend to be region free and work on all accounts. There shouldn't be any concern with Pokemon.
Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM
I got a US copy of Smash. It didn't take too long to get either.
Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM
The last time I bought from them, I got a PEGI Luigi's Mansion 3. Tried playing it with a friend with a US version and couldn't. Decided that the slight discount isn't worth the hassle, especially with first party Nintendo titles being only $50 at the time.
Posted Today, 01:29 AM
Thanks OP. Ordered with PayPal in case of any issues with shipping or the game. Good price
Posted Today, 03:35 AM
Looks like I was too late, it's no longer available. Thanks anyways OP.
Posted Today, 04:02 AM