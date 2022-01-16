Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam $79.99 ($120 off) at Best Buy
Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM
I have two of these. $80 is a great price.
Posted Yesterday, 08:16 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM
What do you like about it? Do you have experience with the Logitech cams (eg c920) to compare?
Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM
Yup, I have that too. This cam has better image quality and also supported 1080p60fps