Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #711: We Actually Do Not Care For NFTs

CAGcast #711: We Actually Do Not Care For NFTs

The gang clearly state they are not into NFTs and review an electric snow blower.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam $79.99 ($120 off) at Best Buy

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 08:08 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18115 Posts   Joined 18.7 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6452838

I have two of these. $80 is a great price.

#2 TheNewGuy  

TheNewGuy

Posted Yesterday, 08:16 PM

Same one cheapyd uses for his onlyfans stream.

#3 gantt   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3004 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

gantt

Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM

What do you like about it? Do you have experience with the Logitech cams (eg c920) to compare?


#4 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18115 Posts   Joined 18.7 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

What do you like about it? Do you have experience with the Logitech cams (eg c920) to compare?


Yup, I have that too. This cam has better image quality and also supported 1080p60fps
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy