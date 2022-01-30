Back 4 Blood - $14.82 (New) Xbox One/X - GameStop

Here's the link, kiddos.
Don't forget, Best Buy price-matches GameStop.
$14.82 new, $13.99 pre-owned.
$25 for Playstation 4/5 still...
https://www.gamestop...s-x/234598.html
Posted 30 January 2022 - 04:08 AM
Posted 30 January 2022 - 03:36 PM
Posted 30 January 2022 - 03:50 PM
Posted 30 January 2022 - 05:47 PM
Thanks, tempted to match at Bestbuy just for the steelbook.
Posted Yesterday, 02:59 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:00 PM
This game was awful. I played it on gamepass and it was not worth it even there.
Posted Yesterday, 03:21 PM