Back 4 Blood - $14.82 (New) Xbox One/X - GameStop

By DannyEndurance, Jan 30 2022 04:08 AM

#1 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 30 January 2022 - 04:08 AM

Here's the link, kiddos.

Don't forget, Best Buy price-matches GameStop.

$14.82 new, $13.99 pre-owned.

$25 for Playstation 4/5 still...

 

https://www.gamestop...s-x/234598.html


Confucius

Posted 30 January 2022 - 03:36 PM  

Confucius

Posted 30 January 2022 - 03:36 PM

Amazon has it for 14.11 now.

#3 NotNewHere  

NotNewHere

Posted 30 January 2022 - 03:50 PM

Ugh makes me wish I didn't do the Deluxe edition for $60 but live and learn

pjgamer007

Posted 30 January 2022 - 05:47 PM  

pjgamer007

Posted 30 January 2022 - 05:47 PM

Thanks, tempted to match at Bestbuy just for the steelbook.


consoleman

Posted Yesterday, 02:59 PM  

consoleman

Posted Yesterday, 02:59 PM

If this had splitscreen play like in the L4D games or had a good solo campaign, I'll be all over this.

tukai

Posted Yesterday, 03:00 PM  

tukai

Posted Yesterday, 03:00 PM

This game was awful. I played it on gamepass and it was not worth it even there. 


#7 Ron Mexico  

Ron Mexico

Posted Yesterday, 03:21 PM

I’m surprised people are so down on this game. I enjoyed it in the beta.
