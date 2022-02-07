Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #714: Creatively Independent

CAGcast #714: Creatively Independent

The gang talks Sony and Bungie, NFL excitement, Bobalorian, and other high quality content.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

Samsung 980 PRO 2TB with heatsink for PS5 $209 Pro Member Exclusive

By Ghaleon, Yesterday, 02:32 PM

#1 Ghaleon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1021 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

Ghaleon

Posted Yesterday, 02:32 PM

Could be a error on price.

https://www.gamestop...e/11170618.html

#2 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24415 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 02:40 PM

Wow... this would have been an amazing deal but looks like it's been fixed. Now at $350. 

 

EDIT* Oh snap, you have to add it to cart to get 40% off. 


#3 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   3625 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 02:43 PM

Thanks for posting.  I don't own a ps5 but grabbed one with trade credit for pc use.  For the record I tried to purchase/redeem an online certificate but it wouldn't apply.


#4 oakley568   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   225 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

oakley568

Posted Yesterday, 03:12 PM

This is an incredible deal, i already have a WD 850 1tb in my PS5, which i paid $140 for...tempted


#5 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   7609 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted Yesterday, 03:29 PM

Fantastic deal, used my trade credits.

#6 chrisbravo   CAG Supreme (w/Cheese) CAGiversary!   595 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

chrisbravo

Posted Yesterday, 03:44 PM

Man I got the 1tb WD from them last year for $180...

Deal too good to pass up, guess the 1tb is getting passed down to my kid's PS5  8-)


#7 bballplaya210   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   535 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

bballplaya210

Posted Yesterday, 03:49 PM

Thanks! I also had enough credit to not pay anything out of pocket and could definitely use the space with horizon and GT7 right around the corner.

#8 postaboy   OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary!   2183 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

postaboy

Posted Yesterday, 04:01 PM

What a deal! Ordered the 2TB immediately for my PS5. Thanks OP.

 

edit. Do you need to update the firmware via PC before installing it on the PS5 to get the best maximum read speed? I read a few reviews on GS product page it says if you don't update you get about about 5500 MBps. If you update you get 6500 MBps or higher. Is it possible to update the firmware with an m.2 enclosure? I don't have an m.2 slot on my PC.


#9 TheKbob   FakeyBro™, Esq. CAGiversary!   1713 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted Yesterday, 04:58 PM

Appears not available?  I got a 2TB for my PC and 1TB for my PS5. 


#10 bob330i   just lookin' CAGiversary!   3639 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

bob330i

Posted Yesterday, 05:19 PM

just worked for me fine.  Used up some of the credits from flipping the last couple weeks. $209 plus tax.


#11 AAK_SO_COLD   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   503 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

AAK_SO_COLD

Posted Yesterday, 05:42 PM

Crazy deal. If you're hesitant, just buy and think later!


#12 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3042 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM

Paid $250 for the 2TB S70 Blade last night and then this deal happens the very next day… oof

#13 Shinra_Soldier7  

Shinra_Soldier7

Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM

I must be doing something wrong, its not taking it down to 209 in my cart. Is there anything in particular that needs.to be done to trigger it?

#14 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3042 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM

I must be doing something wrong, its not taking it down to 209 in my cart. Is there anything in particular that needs.to be done to trigger it?


Dead now. Was a pricing error.

#15 oakley568   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   225 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

oakley568

Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM

Dead now. Was a pricing error.

What a crock of $%#^...got my order in, hopefully they don't cancel. Fingers crossed...


#16 TheKbob   FakeyBro™, Esq. CAGiversary!   1713 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted Yesterday, 06:11 PM

What a crock of $%#^...got my order in, hopefully they don't cancel. Fingers crossed...

Oh, GameStop.  Don't stop failing successfully for us...


#17 izembo  

izembo

Posted Yesterday, 06:14 PM

Fair warning, there's tons of reports of people buying these previously and getting wrong size or without heatsink models.  So just plan ahead you might need to call CS when it shows up in a few months maybe.


#18 TheKbob   FakeyBro™, Esq. CAGiversary!   1713 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted Yesterday, 09:00 PM

First drive, 2TB, shipped.  Waiting for second, 1TB, to ship.

Edit: Both shipped now.


#19 bballplaya210   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   535 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

bballplaya210

Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM

Mine had shipped as well and I chose the free shipping option.

#20 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

my 1tb shipped, shows preparing to ship on my account but i got an email from fedex delivery manager that an item from gs shippped from grapevine and will be delivered wednesday. i always said i wouldnt pay this much for storage, but compared to regular price i had to jump.


#21 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24415 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

Ordered a 2TB version and it shipped and is showing delivery tomorrow. Sucks, I just bought a 1TB 970 Pro for my new laptop's secondary drive for $100 and now that's gonna get replaced... with this so not sure what to do with that drive. Already have like 5 externals from old HDs, LOL. 

 

Man I got the 1tb WD from them last year for $180...

Deal too good to pass up, guess the 1tb is getting passed down to my kid's PS5  8-)

If it's from last year, that drive might not be Gen 4/PS5 compatible. 


#22 postaboy   OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary!   2183 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

postaboy

Posted Today, 05:04 AM

Nice! Just got a shipping confirmation for my 2TB and will arrive on the 9th. Shipped from Phoenix to LA.


#23 iNICK20   Premium Member. CAGiversary!   382 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

iNICK20

Posted Today, 05:10 AM

Wish, I seen this earlier.


#24 chrisbravo   CAG Supreme (w/Cheese) CAGiversary!   595 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

chrisbravo

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

If it's from last year, that drive might not be Gen 4/PS5 compatible.


It is the WD Black SN850 it is gen 4 and great for PS5 (already installed with heatsink) but 2tb is always better :)

#25 NotNewHere  

NotNewHere

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

Would have been great at $100-150 pricepoint

#26 bob330i   just lookin' CAGiversary!   3639 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

bob330i

Posted Today, 04:29 PM

Nice! Just got a shipping confirmation for my 2TB and will arrive on the 9th. Shipped from Phoenix to LA.

Lucky, mine shows just assigned a shipping label/request and coming from Kentucky.  Due to CA on Friday but FedEx sucks and more often than not, delayed.  My last GS order from just before Christmas I received end of Jan, just before my 30 day return window closed (filler for free shipping).


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy