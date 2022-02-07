Samsung 980 PRO 2TB with heatsink for PS5 $209 Pro Member Exclusive
Posted Yesterday, 02:40 PM
Wow... this would have been an amazing deal but looks like it's been fixed. Now at $350.
EDIT* Oh snap, you have to add it to cart to get 40% off.
Posted Yesterday, 02:43 PM
Thanks for posting. I don't own a ps5 but grabbed one with trade credit for pc use. For the record I tried to purchase/redeem an online certificate but it wouldn't apply.
Posted Yesterday, 03:12 PM
This is an incredible deal, i already have a WD 850 1tb in my PS5, which i paid $140 for...tempted
Posted Yesterday, 03:29 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:44 PM
Man I got the 1tb WD from them last year for $180...
Deal too good to pass up, guess the 1tb is getting passed down to my kid's PS5
Posted Yesterday, 03:49 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:01 PM
What a deal! Ordered the 2TB immediately for my PS5. Thanks OP.
edit. Do you need to update the firmware via PC before installing it on the PS5 to get the best maximum read speed? I read a few reviews on GS product page it says if you don't update you get about about 5500 MBps. If you update you get 6500 MBps or higher. Is it possible to update the firmware with an m.2 enclosure? I don't have an m.2 slot on my PC.
Posted Yesterday, 04:58 PM
Appears not available? I got a 2TB for my PC and 1TB for my PS5.
Posted Yesterday, 05:19 PM
just worked for me fine. Used up some of the credits from flipping the last couple weeks. $209 plus tax.
Posted Yesterday, 05:42 PM
Crazy deal. If you're hesitant, just buy and think later!
Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM
I must be doing something wrong, its not taking it down to 209 in my cart. Is there anything in particular that needs.to be done to trigger it?
Dead now. Was a pricing error.
Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM
What a crock of $%#^...got my order in, hopefully they don't cancel. Fingers crossed...
Posted Yesterday, 06:11 PM
Oh, GameStop. Don't stop failing successfully for us...
Posted Yesterday, 06:14 PM
Fair warning, there's tons of reports of people buying these previously and getting wrong size or without heatsink models. So just plan ahead you might need to call CS when it shows up in a few months maybe.
Posted Yesterday, 09:00 PM
First drive, 2TB, shipped. Waiting for second, 1TB, to ship.
Edit: Both shipped now.
Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM
Posted Today, 01:12 AM
my 1tb shipped, shows preparing to ship on my account but i got an email from fedex delivery manager that an item from gs shippped from grapevine and will be delivered wednesday. i always said i wouldnt pay this much for storage, but compared to regular price i had to jump.
Posted Today, 01:16 AM
Ordered a 2TB version and it shipped and is showing delivery tomorrow. Sucks, I just bought a 1TB 970 Pro for my new laptop's secondary drive for $100 and now that's gonna get replaced... with this so not sure what to do with that drive. Already have like 5 externals from old HDs, LOL.
If it's from last year, that drive might not be Gen 4/PS5 compatible.
Posted Today, 05:04 AM
Nice! Just got a shipping confirmation for my 2TB and will arrive on the 9th. Shipped from Phoenix to LA.
Posted Today, 05:10 AM
Wish, I seen this earlier.
Posted Today, 05:38 AM
It is the WD Black SN850 it is gen 4 and great for PS5 (already installed with heatsink) but 2tb is always better
Posted Today, 01:12 PM
Posted Today, 04:29 PM
Nice! Just got a shipping confirmation for my 2TB and will arrive on the 9th. Shipped from Phoenix to LA.
Lucky, mine shows just assigned a shipping label/request and coming from Kentucky. Due to CA on Friday but FedEx sucks and more often than not, delayed. My last GS order from just before Christmas I received end of Jan, just before my 30 day return window closed (filler for free shipping).