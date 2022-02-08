Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #714: Creatively Independent

CAGcast #714: Creatively Independent

The gang talks Sony and Bungie, NFL excitement, Bobalorian, and other high quality content.

GameFly February Pre-Played Game and 4K UHD/Bluray Sale

By CheapyD, Feb 08 2022 08:52 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted 08 February 2022 - 08:52 PM

https://www.gamefly.com/preplayedsale

 

PS5

Deathloop    22.99
Death Stranding - Director's Cut    29.99
Battlefield 2042    32.99
NBA 2K21    4.99
Aliens Fireteam Elite    12.99
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl    19.99
Madden NFL 22    27.99
Riders Republic    29.99
Call of Duty: Vanguard    34.99

 

 

Xbox Series X

Resident Evil Village    17.99
Back 4 Blood    24.99
Mass Effect Legendary Edition    24.99
Madden NFL 22    27.99
Call of Duty: Vanguard    34.99
Halo Infinite    34.99
FIFA 21    4.99
NBA 2K21    4.99
Open Country    7.99
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance    9.99
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem    9.99
Aliens Fireteam Elite    12.99
Outriders    12.99
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2    12.99
King's Bounty II    14.99
Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition    14.99
Scarlet Nexus    14.99
The Forgotten City    14.99
Iron Harvest: Complete Edition    19.99
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy    19.99
Far Cry 6    22.99
Lost Judgment    24.99
Riders Republic    29.99
Battlefield 2042    32.99
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition    37.99

 

 

4K UHD

Chaos Walking    7.99
Voyagers    7.99
A Quiet Place Part II    8.99
Nobody (2021)    8.99
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway    9.99
Space Jam (1996)    9.99
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It    9.99
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard    9.99
Cruella    12.99
G.I. Joe: Retaliation    12.99
Last Action Hero    12.99
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms    12.99
Space Jam: A New Legacy    12.99
F9: The Fast Saga    14.99
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins    14.99
The Forever Purge    14.99
Zack Snyder's Justice League    14.99
Jungle Cruise    17.99
Free Guy    19.99
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings    19.99

 

Bluray   
Cosmic Sin    3.99
The Marksman    3.99
400 Bullets    4.99
Midnight in the Switchgrass    4.99
News of the World    4.99
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway    4.99
Riders of Justice    4.99
Tom & Jerry    4.99
Voyagers    4.99
A Quiet Place Part II    5.99
Wrath of Man    5.99
Nobody (2021)    6.99
Cruella    7.99
F9: The Fast Saga    7.99
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard    7.99
Black Widow    9.99
Free Guy    12.99
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins    12.99
Old    14.99

 

and more

https://www.gamefly.com/preplayedsale


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 08 February 2022 - 09:36 PM

Switch doesn't even get its own listing in the op? You monster!


spoderman  

spoderman

Posted 08 February 2022 - 09:45 PM

There are some good PS4 deals as well with PS5 upgrades too.

RE Village, Tales of Arise, Guardians of the Galaxy

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 08 February 2022 - 09:48 PM

SlackerD


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 08 February 2022 - 11:38 PM

How is it possible their Xbox Series X links (Under $10, Under $20, See All) are still broken? It's been months and they still bring up blank pages in multiple browsers.


Josh1billion  

Josh1billion

Posted Yesterday, 12:29 AM

If you're thinking of buying Battlefield 2042, maybe hold off.  EA is supposedly (not confirmed) considering switching to a freemium model because of its poor sales.  https://ftw.usatoday...field-2042-free


