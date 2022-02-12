Posting a deal I found on Woot.com for the Cosmic Red PS5 controller for $63.99 ($11 off normal retail). Looks like the all black controller is already sold out.
Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - $63.99 https://www.woot.com...less-controller
Cosmic Red PS5 DualSense Controller on Woot!
By NIU_Huskies, Yesterday, 12:54 PM
Posted Yesterday, 12:54 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:24 PM
Also gotta install their app to get the price.
Posted Yesterday, 02:32 PM
The red one looks too much like hot pink to me. Too bad they weren't selling the Galactic Purple.