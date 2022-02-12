Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #715: Committed to Excellence

CAGcast #715: Committed to Excellence

The gang deciphers that Microsoft Blog post and talk Sifu, Stadia, Intellivision, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

Cosmic Red PS5 DualSense Controller on Woot!

By NIU_Huskies, Yesterday, 12:54 PM

NIU_Huskies  

NIU_Huskies

Posted Yesterday, 12:54 PM

Posting a deal I found on Woot.com for the Cosmic Red PS5 controller for $63.99 ($11 off normal retail). Looks like the all black controller is already sold out.

Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - $63.99 https://www.woot.com...less-controller

SackAttack  

SackAttack

Posted Yesterday, 02:24 PM

Also gotta install their app to get the price.

NIU_Huskies  

NIU_Huskies

Posted Yesterday, 02:32 PM

The red one looks too much like hot pink to me. Too bad they weren't selling the Galactic Purple.
