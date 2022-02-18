Jump to content

XCOM 2 Collection $5 Digital Code for SWITCH @ Amazon

By Untamed Sorrow, Yesterday, 01:09 PM

#1 Untamed Sorrow   The Maple Kind ?? CAGiversary!   1143 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

Untamed Sorrow

Posted Yesterday, 01:09 PM

https://www.amazon.c...chk_typ_imgToDp

#2 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1025 Posts   Joined 18.0 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted Yesterday, 01:23 PM

You are a prince. Or princess. I'd been eyeing this at 12.49 but couldn't pull the trigger on the eshop.

#3 tornjaw   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   16 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

tornjaw

Posted Yesterday, 01:31 PM

Never played this but at 5$ I’ll take the risk. Thank you.

#4 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9891 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 01:45 PM

Performance isn't great, but it's effectively $2.50 since you get $2.50 back in eShop credit which is hard to beat.

#5 MasterQueef   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

MasterQueef

Posted Yesterday, 06:58 PM

$5 is a steal. I put in so many hours on PC. Can't wait to take it on the go.


#6 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4882 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM

Almost bought this for like $12 last time it was on sale on the eshop. Instant buy at $5

#7 DrUnkAgAIn   I like money. CAGiversary!   1137 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

DrUnkAgAIn

Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM

I bought it and got 250 gold coins, so it was basically like getting it for $2.50.


#8 Meehkaw   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   81 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Meehkaw

Posted Today, 03:17 PM

Currently unavailable for me last night and this am.


