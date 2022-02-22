Video Games @ Big Lots (YMMV)

Posted 23 February 2022 - 05:01 PM

PLEASE NOTE:

For anyone interested in these games they will vary by store, be either located in the "LOT" (a separate area with white shelving usually near the front with themed items) be locked up, or have cards you bring to the register.

Switch games are $20, Switch Lite is $199... However this batch of games were all $6.

So far I have found the following:

Apex Legends XB1

Bioshock Infinite XB1/360

Titan Quest XB1

Just Dance 2015 XB1

Victor Vran Overkill Ed. XB1

Fade to Silence XB1

8 to Glory PS4

Life is Strange BtS XB1

Geometry Wars XB1/PS4

Dragon Age Inquisition 360/PS3

Remember Big Lots is a buyout store, so this maybe be the first and only or the first of many... So if you see a game you want snag it while its there!

Also, if you are a Big Lots reward member your coupons work. Including the %15 off for signing up emailed to you and the %20 off you get randomly.