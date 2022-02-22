Video Games @ Big Lots (YMMV)

Jump to content

By keyblader1985, Feb 22 2022 11:16 PM
PS4 Xbox One Switch Big Lots

keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted 22 February 2022 - 11:16 PM

Today when I went to my local store I noticed a sign saying "Video Games $6." There wasn't much variety and they were mostly budget games, but it may be worth checking out.

I remember seeing Geometry Wars, Kromaia, Apex Legends and IIRC a soccer game for PS4, and just Lego Worlds for Switch. I didn't check their Xbox games; all the games were locked behind the counter and they just brought them out on request.

roguejedi5  

roguejedi5

Posted 22 February 2022 - 11:25 PM

This might be good for a stop over, since it's right next door to my supermarket. Thanks for the heads up.

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 22 February 2022 - 11:56 PM

It's funny that you mentioned this.  This afternoon, I found 360 and PS3 games in a box that I bought when Big Lots clearanced out its video game stock years ago.  The more things change, the more they stay the same.


Invicta 61  

Invicta 61

Posted 23 February 2022 - 04:23 AM

When I saw this, I thought someone had revived a zombie thread.  I think the PS3/360 clearance was in 2013 or 2014?

 

Might have to check this out.


oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted 23 February 2022 - 06:52 AM

Wish there was still a Big Lots near me, closest one is about a 2 hour drive :(

shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted 23 February 2022 - 08:33 AM

When I saw this, I thought someone had revived a zombie thread.  I think the PS3/360 clearance was in 2013 or 2014?

 

Might have to check this out.

Same until I saw the post count I thought so as well. 


Shiftygism  

Shiftygism

Posted 23 February 2022 - 08:36 AM

I got some great $5 DS and 3DS titles last time they carried games!


Gklykos  

Gklykos

Posted 23 February 2022 - 02:50 PM

Went and they were behind the register. Only two games both switch, Sonic Forces, and Cartoon Network Battle Crashers, guy at register said he thought they were $20. Don’t know if he was right or not but I wasn’t interested at that price. Hope he wasn’t lying to me.


n64ra  

n64ra

Posted 23 February 2022 - 02:59 PM

Perfect! Haven't been in a Big Lots since the 360 clearance


stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 23 February 2022 - 03:09 PM

Was just at my local store and didn't see any.  Just a bunch of DVDs and blu-rays.


Avostear  

Avostear

Posted 23 February 2022 - 05:01 PM

PLEASE NOTE:

 

For anyone interested in these games they will vary by store, be either located in the "LOT" (a separate area with white shelving usually near the front with themed items) be locked up, or have cards you bring to the register.

 

Switch games are $20, Switch Lite is $199... However this batch of games were all $6. 

 

So far I have found the following:

 

Apex Legends XB1
Bioshock Infinite XB1/360
Titan Quest XB1
Just Dance 2015 XB1
Victor Vran Overkill Ed. XB1
Fade to Silence XB1
8 to Glory PS4
Life is Strange BtS XB1
Geometry Wars XB1/PS4
Dragon Age Inquisition 360/PS3
 
Remember Big Lots is a buyout store, so this maybe be the first and only or the first of many... So if you see a game you want snag it while its there!
 
Also, if you are a Big Lots reward member your coupons work. Including the %15 off for signing up emailed to you and the %20 off you get randomly.

joeblowv1  

joeblowv1

Posted Yesterday, 02:09 PM

Just dvd's and blu rays at one of my local stores. I'll try another store this weekend maybe and report back

Mega_Douche  

Mega_Douche

Posted Yesterday, 04:36 PM

I found the same games at my local store as Avostear

jbg87  

jbg87

Posted Today, 01:28 AM

Apex legends has enough points for a battle pass?

deadtrees  

deadtrees

Posted Today, 02:00 AM

Two stores nearby had the games in the movie section. It's pretty sleazy that two of the games for sale (Battleborn and ArmaGallant: Decks of Destiny) are literally unplayable due to server shutdowns.
 
Besides what's already been mentioned, I also saw :xb1: Battle Chasers: Nightwar and :ps4: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.
 
 

Apex legends has enough points for a battle pass?

 

Lots of complaints from users who didn't receive the 1,000 coins advertised in the boxed versions, seems to be a known issue that can be fixed by contacting EA support.


