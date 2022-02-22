Video Games @ Big Lots (YMMV)
Posted 22 February 2022
I remember seeing Geometry Wars, Kromaia, Apex Legends and IIRC a soccer game for PS4, and just Lego Worlds for Switch. I didn't check their Xbox games; all the games were locked behind the counter and they just brought them out on request.
Posted 22 February 2022
Posted 22 February 2022
It's funny that you mentioned this. This afternoon, I found 360 and PS3 games in a box that I bought when Big Lots clearanced out its video game stock years ago. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Posted 23 February 2022
When I saw this, I thought someone had revived a zombie thread. I think the PS3/360 clearance was in 2013 or 2014?
Might have to check this out.
Posted 23 February 2022
Posted 23 February 2022
When I saw this, I thought someone had revived a zombie thread. I think the PS3/360 clearance was in 2013 or 2014?
Might have to check this out.
Same until I saw the post count I thought so as well.
Posted 23 February 2022
I got some great $5 DS and 3DS titles last time they carried games!
Posted 23 February 2022
Went and they were behind the register. Only two games both switch, Sonic Forces, and Cartoon Network Battle Crashers, guy at register said he thought they were $20. Don’t know if he was right or not but I wasn’t interested at that price. Hope he wasn’t lying to me.
Posted 23 February 2022
Perfect! Haven't been in a Big Lots since the 360 clearance
Posted 23 February 2022
Was just at my local store and didn't see any. Just a bunch of DVDs and blu-rays.
Posted 23 February 2022
PLEASE NOTE:
For anyone interested in these games they will vary by store, be either located in the "LOT" (a separate area with white shelving usually near the front with themed items) be locked up, or have cards you bring to the register.
Switch games are $20, Switch Lite is $199... However this batch of games were all $6.
So far I have found the following:
Posted Yesterday
Posted Yesterday
Posted Today
Posted Today
Two stores nearby had the games in the movie section. It's pretty sleazy that two of the games for sale (Battleborn and ArmaGallant: Decks of Destiny) are literally unplayable due to server shutdowns.
Besides what's already been mentioned, I also saw Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.
Apex legends has enough points for a battle pass?
Lots of complaints from users who didn't receive the 1,000 coins advertised in the boxed versions, seems to be a known issue that can be fixed by contacting EA support.