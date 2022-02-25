Jump to content

YMMV - Elden Ring Ps5 $49.99 - Walmart

By Pig, Feb 25 2022 04:56 PM

Pig  

Pig

Posted 25 February 2022 - 04:56 PM

Local Walmart had Elden Ring for Ps5 on the shelf for $49.99. Cant confirm it rang up that way because i didnt buy it, but they traditionally honor the price on the shelf. YMMV. GL tarnished.


Miketheking  

Miketheking

Posted 25 February 2022 - 11:28 PM

Wal-Mart mostly have there games at $49 its not really YMMV IMO

oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 AM

The Walmart near me had sold a few at this price yesterday. Went in to buy some headphones and 2 people in front of me got xbox versions. They have a lot more of the PS4/PS5 versions than Xbox though.
