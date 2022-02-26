Xbox Game Pass: 3 Month Ultimate Membership $25.89

Posted 02 March 2022 - 03:03 AM

I thought that conversion only works once for those who haven't started on GPU for the 1st time. You saying this would work for those who already have a GPU membership before? (when the current GPU membership expires) o_0

the first time you do the conversion, you are able to load up to 35 months of GOLD sub, and buy one month of GPU for a buck. you then have the 35 months converted plus the one. after that, you must allow your GPU to expire, load the 35 months of GOLD sub and buy a full priced ($15) month of GPU. they still convert at a 1:1 ratio (for now), so long as your GPU is expired. also, the weird 36 month cap throws a wrench in there by not allowing you to add three years and then buy a month, technically speaking as you can't load 37 months of either GOLD or GPU to any MS account.