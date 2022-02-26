CDKeys has Xbox Game Pass 3 Month Ultimate Membership (Digital Delivery) on sale for $25.89.
Xbox Game Pass: 3 Month Ultimate Membership $25.89
#1
Posted 26 February 2022 - 12:31 AM
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 1919 Posts Joined 17.4 Years Ago
Posted 26 February 2022 - 01:17 AM
Thanks for the tip. Tried to get a code from Enema, but that didn't really fly because they wanted a phone number. I've done business with CDKeys before, so this will do quite nicely!
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 52 Posts Joined 12.8 Years Ago
Posted 26 February 2022 - 01:27 AM
ElectronicFirst.com also has the 3 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate selling for $29. (Alternative to check out if the ones from places like cdkeys run out of codes to sell).
I got a few during the BF sale when walmart / amazon had them on sale for $25 last year.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1037 Posts Joined 18.0 Years Ago
Posted 26 February 2022 - 12:57 PM
#5 But I need tacos! I need them or I will explode. CAGiversary! 4188 Posts Joined 12.6 Years Ago
Posted 27 February 2022 - 01:42 AM
Yikes.
Makes me feel bad for not adding more months when I got it in April 2021 for ~$50 for one year from Eneba. Pretty sure there were also similar discounts on CDKeys/etc. last year as well on a fairly regular basis. Guessing the jump in price is due to studio acquisitions...
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1037 Posts Joined 18.0 Years Ago
Posted 27 February 2022 - 08:05 AM
Makes me feel bad for not adding more months when I got it in April 2021 for ~$50 for one year from Eneba. Pretty sure there were also similar discounts on CDKeys/etc. last year as well on a fairly regular basis. Guessing the jump in price is due to studio acquisitions...
I mean, not gonna let the good be the enemy of the perfect.
$104 is better than the $180 you'd pay going month to month.
$50 would obviously be better still, but I'll take the $76 savings and not lament the $54 i didn't save.
#7 late 2tha XboneX party CAGiversary! 131 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted 27 February 2022 - 05:59 PM
if you've got to buy gpu 3monthers, then this seems ok. otherwise, just buy 3 cheap, gold 12 month subs, let your gpu expire, add the gold 12 month subs, up to 3 years, then do the gpu conversion at a 1:1 ratio by purchasing one full priced month of GPU. this ends up being about $180 + 15= $195 for 3 years of GPU. this is a much better deal, still, than anything else and it doesn't require jumping through hoops or a VPN or buying $30 Turkish region gold subs.
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1037 Posts Joined 18.0 Years Ago
Posted 28 February 2022 - 04:37 AM
if you've got to buy gpu 3monthers, then this seems ok. otherwise, just buy 3 cheap, gold 12 month subs, let your gpu expire, add the gold 12 month subs, up to 3 years, then do the gpu conversion at a 1:1 ratio by purchasing one full priced month of GPU. this ends up being about $180 + 15= $195 for 3 years of GPU. this is a much better deal, still, than anything else and it doesn't require jumping through hoops or a VPN or buying $30 Turkish region gold subs.
I mean, the other side of the coin is how far off your GPU expiration is. The 3 years of gold, yeah, is the better deal. But if your expiration isn't imminent, turning down some savings now with the hopes of locking in greater savings in a year or two is a gamble.
#9 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 52 Posts Joined 12.8 Years Ago
Posted 01 March 2022 - 01:37 AM
if you've got to buy gpu 3monthers, then this seems ok. otherwise, just buy 3 cheap, gold 12 month subs, let your gpu expire, add the gold 12 month subs, up to 3 years, then do the gpu conversion at a 1:1 ratio by purchasing one full priced month of GPU. this ends up being about $180 + 15= $195 for 3 years of GPU. this is a much better deal, still, than anything else and it doesn't require jumping through hoops or a VPN or buying $30 Turkish region gold subs.
I thought that conversion only works once for those who haven't started on GPU for the 1st time. You saying this would work for those who already have a GPU membership before? (when the current GPU membership expires) o_0
#10 late 2tha XboneX party CAGiversary! 131 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted 02 March 2022 - 03:03 AM
the first time you do the conversion, you are able to load up to 35 months of GOLD sub, and buy one month of GPU for a buck. you then have the 35 months converted plus the one. after that, you must allow your GPU to expire, load the 35 months of GOLD sub and buy a full priced ($15) month of GPU. they still convert at a 1:1 ratio (for now), so long as your GPU is expired. also, the weird 36 month cap throws a wrench in there by not allowing you to add three years and then buy a month, technically speaking as you can't load 37 months of either GOLD or GPU to any MS account.
#11 Corporate Shill CAGiversary! 17127 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted 02 March 2022 - 04:06 AM
That being said I have a 3 month card I’d sell for $25 if anyone is interested. Got it as a gift and obvious don’t need it now since I loaded up for 3 years.
#12
Posted Today, 01:58 PM
The membership is back on sale.
