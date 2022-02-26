Xbox Game Pass 3 Month Ultimate Membership $26.19

CDKeys has Xbox Game Pass 3 Month Ultimate Membership (Digital Delivery) on sale for $26.19.
Posted Yesterday, 12:31 AM
Thanks for the tip. Tried to get a code from Enema, but that didn't really fly because they wanted a phone number. I've done business with CDKeys before, so this will do quite nicely!
ElectronicFirst.com also has the 3 month Xbox Game Pass selling for $29. (Alternative to check out if the ones from places like cdkeys run out of codes to sell).
I got a few during the BF sale when walmart / amazon had them on sale for $25 last year.
Yikes.
Makes me feel bad for not adding more months when I got it in April 2021 for ~$50 for one year from Eneba. Pretty sure there were also similar discounts on CDKeys/etc. last year as well on a fairly regular basis. Guessing the jump in price is due to studio acquisitions...
