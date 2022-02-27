Jump to content

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, NSW Digital Download $37.76 @ Walmart

By Untamed Sorrow, Yesterday, 02:26 PM

Untamed Sorrow  

Untamed Sorrow

Posted Yesterday, 02:26 PM

https://www.walmart....55555/800322001

Kicking myself for buying it full price a week ago! Lol.

Alien Spider  

Alien Spider

Posted Yesterday, 02:40 PM

Man I love this game. Easily played 100+ hours so far. I’m playing the DLC stuff right now, just finished Urbosa’s Champion shrine stuff a couple nights ago. If you somehow have a Switch but not this game, I absolutely recommend it.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Untamed Sorrow  

Untamed Sorrow

Posted Yesterday, 02:56 PM

Man I love this game. Easily played 100+ hours so far. I’m playing the DLC stuff right now, just finished Urbosa’s Champion shrine stuff a couple nights ago. If you somehow have a Switch but not this game, I absolutely recommend it.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk


Agreed, the games an awesome experience, add the season pass to this purchase and it’s a makeshift GOTY version at just under MSRP 😝

Phi  

Phi

Posted Yesterday, 02:57 PM

Easily a game in my top 10 and GOTY material.

Untamed Sorrow  

Untamed Sorrow

Posted Yesterday, 03:22 PM

On a side note, Xenoblade 2 is currently $52.49 https://www.walmart....nload/570061113

And Astral Chain is going for $53.09
https://www.walmart....nload/837890903

Not the greatest deals so didn’t make another post, but you do get 300 gold each and personally I just threw it on a Klarna 4pay plan to earn some extra rewards on my purchase and not feel it on my pocket as much atm lol. The 600 gold I’ll spend on Monster Hunter Stories 2 which is currently $39.99 on the eShop dropping it to $34 and a few more gold, to buy something else, I hate Nintendo for using these coins, I always want to use them up lol 😝
