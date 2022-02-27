The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, NSW Digital Download $37.76 @ Walmart
#1 The Maple Kind ?? CAGiversary! 1147 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:26 PM
Kicking myself for buying it full price a week ago! Lol.
#2 #SQUIRTLESQUAD CAGiversary! 1550 Posts Joined 17.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:40 PM
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#3 The Maple Kind ?? CAGiversary! 1147 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:56 PM
Man I love this game. Easily played 100+ hours so far. I’m playing the DLC stuff right now, just finished Urbosa’s Champion shrine stuff a couple nights ago. If you somehow have a Switch but not this game, I absolutely recommend it.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Agreed, the games an awesome experience, add the season pass to this purchase and it’s a makeshift GOTY version at just under MSRP 😝
- Alien Spider likes this
#4
Posted Yesterday, 02:57 PM
- Alien Spider likes this
#5 The Maple Kind ?? CAGiversary! 1147 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:22 PM
And Astral Chain is going for $53.09
https://www.walmart....nload/837890903
Not the greatest deals so didn’t make another post, but you do get 300 gold each and personally I just threw it on a Klarna 4pay plan to earn some extra rewards on my purchase and not feel it on my pocket as much atm lol. The 600 gold I’ll spend on Monster Hunter Stories 2 which is currently $39.99 on the eShop dropping it to $34 and a few more gold, to buy something else, I hate Nintendo for using these coins, I always want to use them up lol 😝