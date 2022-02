The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, NSW Digital Download $37.76 @ Walmart

Posted Yesterday, 03:22 PM

On a side note, Xenoblade 2 is currently $52.49 https://www.walmart....nload/570061113 And Astral Chain is going for $53.09Not the greatest deals so didn’t make another post, but you do get 300 gold each and personally I just threw it on a Klarna 4pay plan to earn some extra rewards on my purchase and not feel it on my pocket as much atm lol. The 600 gold I’ll spend on Monster Hunter Stories 2 which is currently $39.99 on the eShop dropping it to $34 and a few more gold, to buy something else, I hate Nintendo for using these coins, I always want to use them up lol 😝