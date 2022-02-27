https://www.antonlin...oftware/1442837
Pokémon Legends Arceus + 12 month Nintendo Online family membership - $59.99 at Antonline
#1
Posted Yesterday, 04:21 PM
- briandadude likes this
#2 Corporate Shill CAGiversary! 17124 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:23 PM
#3
Posted Yesterday, 06:24 PM
This is a good deal. Isn’t 12 month family retail $35?
Correct. This effectively makes Pokémon $25.
I was going to wait until later this year to buy it bc backlog, but with this deal I had to plunge, especially since my NSO runs out next month.