Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #716: BBBBBBBBBBBBBB

CAGcast #716: BBBBBBBBBBBBBB

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade, Infernax, Superb owl, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Pokémon Legends Arceus + 12 month Nintendo Online family membership - $59.99 at Antonline

By 300mirrors, Yesterday, 04:21 PM

#1 300mirrors  

300mirrors

Posted Yesterday, 04:21 PM

https://www.antonlin...oftware/1442837


#2 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   17124 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Yesterday, 06:23 PM

This is a good deal. Isn’t 12 month family retail $35?

#3 300mirrors  

300mirrors

Posted Yesterday, 06:24 PM

This is a good deal. Isn’t 12 month family retail $35?

Correct. This effectively makes Pokémon $25.

 

I was going to wait until later this year to buy it bc backlog, but with this deal I had to plunge, especially since my NSO runs out next month.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy