PS3 - Silent Hill HD collection $22.90 Amazon.com

The PS3 ver is the one you want, avoid the Xbox ver at all cost!
https://www.amazon.c...,aps,742&sr=8-1
Posted Yesterday, 09:14 AM
Posted Yesterday, 09:18 AM
Not sure why Sony fanboys are still trying to perpetuate this myth about the PS3 version of SH HD (Incomplete) Collection being "better"...
Both are flawed compared to the PS2 releases (or PC with fan patches). At least Xbox 360 version is backwards compatible with modern consoles, so there's an argument to be made about the convenience of that. You can't play the PS3 version on a PS4 or PS5.
Posted Yesterday, 09:34 AM
Posted Yesterday, 11:17 AM
Who are these fanboys you speak of?
just a defense mechanism of another fanboy (xbox it seems)
Posted Yesterday, 02:16 PM
I heard games released via xbox live only got one free patch. So they never resolved the issues that plagued the 360 version since they cut their losses after the first patch didn't fix things. Obviously neither version is going to be the ideal experience but that's why the ps3 version slightly edges out the 360 in this case.
Posted Yesterday, 02:33 PM
These console wars have got to stop!
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM
this is true of the physical version, but the silent hill collection is available on ps now
Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM
Posted Today, 03:38 AM
Posted Today, 03:42 AM