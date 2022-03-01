Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #716: BBBBBBBBBBBBBB

CAGcast #716: BBBBBBBBBBBBBB

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade, Infernax, Superb owl, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

PS3 - Silent Hill HD collection $22.90 Amazon.com

By Smithers123, Yesterday, 09:14 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 09:14 AM

The PS3 ver is the one you want, avoid the Xbox ver at all cost!

 

https://www.amazon.c...,aps,742&sr=8-1


#2 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   461 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted Yesterday, 09:18 AM

Not sure why Sony fanboys are still trying to perpetuate this myth about the PS3 version of SH HD (Incomplete) Collection being "better"...

Both are flawed compared to the PS2 releases (or PC with fan patches). At least Xbox 360 version is backwards compatible with modern consoles, so there's an argument to be made about the convenience of that. You can't play the PS3 version on a PS4 or PS5.


#3 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3043 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 09:34 AM

Not sure why Sony fanboys are still trying to perpetuate this myth about the PS3 version of SH HD (Incomplete) Collection being "better"...
Both are flawed compared to the PS2 releases (or PC with fan patches). At least Xbox 360 version is backwards compatible with modern consoles, so there's an argument to be made about the convenience of that. You can't play the PS3 version on a PS4 or PS5.


Who are these fanboys you speak of?

#4 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted Yesterday, 11:17 AM

Who are these fanboys you speak of?

just a defense mechanism of another fanboy (xbox it seems)


#5 mister cheapskate   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   40 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

mister cheapskate

Posted Yesterday, 02:16 PM

Not sure why Sony fanboys are still trying to perpetuate this myth about the PS3 version of SH HD (Incomplete) Collection being "better"...

Both are flawed compared to the PS2 releases (or PC with fan patches). At least Xbox 360 version is backwards compatible with modern consoles, so there's an argument to be made about the convenience of that. You can't play the PS3 version on a PS4 or PS5.

I heard games released via xbox live only got one free patch. So they never resolved the issues that plagued the 360 version since they cut their losses after the first patch didn't fix things. Obviously neither version is going to be the ideal experience but that's why the ps3 version slightly edges out the 360 in this case.


#6 mdm   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   327 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

mdm

Posted Yesterday, 02:33 PM

Who are these fanboys you speak of?

These console wars have got to stop!


#7 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM

Not sure why Sony fanboys are still trying to perpetuate this myth about the PS3 version of SH HD (Incomplete) Collection being "better"...

Both are flawed compared to the PS2 releases (or PC with fan patches). At least Xbox 360 version is backwards compatible with modern consoles, so there's an argument to be made about the convenience of that. You can't play the PS3 version on a PS4 or PS5.

this is true of the physical version, but the silent hill collection is available on ps now


#8 NotNewHere  

NotNewHere

Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

The PS3 ver is the one you want, avoid the Xbox ver at all cost!

https://www.amazon.c...,aps,742&sr=8-1


They fixed Xbox version btw and runs a lot smoother with series x fyi

#9 Ron Mexico  

Ron Mexico

Posted Today, 03:38 AM

Don’t use comic Sans

#10 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3533 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted Today, 03:42 AM

Hope 2 and 3 somehow get released on GOG at some point as happened with 4. Haven't heard good things about these remasters.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy