PS3 - Silent Hill HD collection $22.90 Amazon.com

Posted Yesterday, 09:18 AM

Not sure why Sony fanboys are still trying to perpetuate this myth about the PS3 version of SH HD (Incomplete) Collection being "better"...

Both are flawed compared to the PS2 releases (or PC with fan patches). At least Xbox 360 version is backwards compatible with modern consoles, so there's an argument to be made about the convenience of that. You can't play the PS3 version on a PS4 or PS5.