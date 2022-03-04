Jump to content

Triangle Strategy Nintendo Switch $49.94 Walmart

By jaritter, Today, 03:39 AM

jaritter  

jaritter

Posted Today, 03:39 AM

Triangle Strategy - Nintendo Switch - Walmart.com Up for Preorder Ships 3/04/22


SgtWiggles  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 06:27 AM

I just price matched this to Target via live chat for pickup since I have a Circle Deal for making 2 $40 purchases to get $10 back, and somehow the rep ended up giving me $20 right off the full order price, so only paid $44 in total.

 

Not sure if anyone else would have any luck replicating


