Mary Skelter Finale (PS4/Switch) $19.99 @ Target

Posted Yesterday, 02:36 PM

I sometimes wonder how many people buy these games to play vs. those self-proclaimed "investors" who buy these merely because they think they're rare and will rise in price. I don't personally care, but it's sad to think how many folks are buying these just to have them sit unopened on a shelf or in a box, while folks who do want to play it have to resort to scalpers ... ahem, I mean, "investors."



I miss the days when people really bought games for themselves AND to play.

The folks who want to play it can still buy it at MSRP and support the publisher/developer because it's still available at some retailers.

The folks who just wanted it on sale are taking the same gamble as they have been taking for the past few decades, someone else might beat you to that sale price. Plus given that these games are available digitally, there's nothing forcing you to pay scalper prices anymore.