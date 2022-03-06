Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #717: A True Online Adventure

CAGcast #717: A True Online Adventure

The gang talks Elden Ring, Conan Chop Chop, Amazon Luna, Epic’s Bandcamp acquisition, and so much more!

Mary Skelter Finale (PS4/Switch) $19.99 @ Target

By Squarehard, Mar 06 2022 08:39 AM
target ps4 switch nintendo sony sale mary skelter

#1 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21321 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted 06 March 2022 - 08:39 AM

1280x720.jpg

 

Killer deal.

 

Switch

 

PS4


#2 G_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   2576 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

G_x51

Posted 06 March 2022 - 09:13 AM

Nice! Thanks.
Any difference between ps4 and switch? Censorship?

#3 RSeth   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   25 Posts   Joined 18.3 Years Ago  

RSeth

Posted 06 March 2022 - 09:40 AM

Just order both to save on shipping — return the one you don't need later.


#4 Nocturnx99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   841 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Nocturnx99

Posted 06 March 2022 - 10:52 AM

Is this heavily censored on ps4? Or should I just get the switch version?

#5 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4942 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted 06 March 2022 - 12:42 PM

Just order both to save on shipping — return the one you don't need later.


you need to get a red card

#6 Kirin Lemon   世界を革命する者 CAGiversary!   5154 Posts   Joined 17.6 Years Ago  

Kirin Lemon

Posted 06 March 2022 - 01:39 PM

Nice! Thanks.
Any difference between ps4 and switch? Censorship?


The Switch version has performance issues.

#7 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted 06 March 2022 - 02:35 PM

Switch version sold out.


#8 ThatMuttGuy  

ThatMuttGuy

Posted 06 March 2022 - 02:44 PM

At the moment, it's also $20 on Amazon. Too good of a deal to pass up for me.

#9 Kakkarrot23   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   386 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Kakkarrot23

Posted 06 March 2022 - 03:27 PM

At the moment, it's also $20 on Amazon. Too good of a deal to pass up for me.


Sadly, not the Switch version.

#10 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted 06 March 2022 - 04:11 PM

Thanks. I missed out on the switch version but for this cheap im cool with the ps4 version. 


#11 spoderman  

spoderman

Posted 06 March 2022 - 04:21 PM

The Switch version has performance issues.

Yeah I looked it up before buying. PS4 version loads twice as fast, looks better, and has far less framerate issues than the switch version.

#12 Josef   Raising Acts! CAGiversary!   13571 Posts   Joined 18.0 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 06 March 2022 - 05:27 PM

Nice deal.  These Idea Factory games usually dont drop this low before selling out.


#13 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3466 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted 06 March 2022 - 10:18 PM

Nice deal. These Idea Factory games usually dont drop this low before selling out.


I sometimes wonder how many people buy these games to play vs. those self-proclaimed "investors" who buy these merely because they think they're rare and will rise in price. I don't personally care, but it's sad to think how many folks are buying these just to have them sit unopened on a shelf or in a box, while folks who do want to play it have to resort to scalpers ... ahem, I mean, "investors."

I miss the days when people really bought games for themselves AND to play.

#14 GeeWiz   Cheaper than Cheap! CAGiversary!   2389 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

GeeWiz

Posted 06 March 2022 - 11:23 PM

Really sad I missed out on these ugh

#15 spoderman  

spoderman

Posted Yesterday, 04:04 AM

Really sad I missed out on these ugh

PS4 version is still in stock on Amazon. Only 2 left though

#16 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7115 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 04:17 AM

PS4 version is still in stock on Amazon. Only 2 left though

Said 4 left when I just bought one a few minutes ago. 


#17 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted Yesterday, 08:56 AM

PS4 version $40 now on Amazon

#18 lilbuddy  

lilbuddy

Posted Yesterday, 01:03 PM

I sometimes wonder how many people buy these games to play vs. those self-proclaimed "investors" who buy these merely because they think they're rare and will rise in price. I don't personally care, but it's sad to think how many folks are buying these just to have them sit unopened on a shelf or in a box, while folks who do want to play it have to resort to scalpers ... ahem, I mean, "investors."

I miss the days when people really bought games for themselves AND to play.


I bought 6 copies and I won’t be opening any of them. 2 will go on WhatNot for $40 each and 4 will go in cases and into the closet of doom.

#19 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24469 Posts   Joined 17.6 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 02:36 PM

I sometimes wonder how many people buy these games to play vs. those self-proclaimed "investors" who buy these merely because they think they're rare and will rise in price. I don't personally care, but it's sad to think how many folks are buying these just to have them sit unopened on a shelf or in a box, while folks who do want to play it have to resort to scalpers ... ahem, I mean, "investors."

I miss the days when people really bought games for themselves AND to play.

The folks who want to play it can still buy it at MSRP and support the publisher/developer because it's still available at some retailers. 

 

The folks who just wanted it on sale are taking the same gamble as they have been taking for the past few decades, someone else might beat you to that sale price. Plus given that these games are available digitally, there's nothing forcing you to pay scalper prices anymore. 


#20 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7115 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM

The folks who want to play it can still buy it at MSRP and support the publisher/developer because it's still available at some retailers. 

 

The folks who just wanted it on sale are taking the same gamble as they have been taking for the past few decades, someone else might beat you to that sale price. Plus given that these games are available digitally, there's nothing forcing you to pay scalper prices anymore. 

wasting your time as the guy is just complaining to complain. He doesn't even want the game. 


#21 samnite   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   226 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

samnite

Posted Yesterday, 06:20 PM

I sometimes wonder how many people buy these games to play vs. those self-proclaimed "investors" who buy these merely because they think they're rare and will rise in price. I don't personally care, but it's sad to think how many folks are buying these just to have them sit unopened on a shelf or in a box, while folks who do want to play it have to resort to scalpers ... ahem, I mean, "investors."

I miss the days when people really bought games for themselves AND to play.

What would you classify people who buy it with the intention to play but never get around to playing? I had the opportunity to buy this but decided not to since I knew I would never make it to the game in my backlog, especially since it is the 3rd game in a series. I would feel compelled to actually find the first 2 games for a reasonable price and play them first before starting this one. Also, I have a weird aversion to first person dungeon-crawlers for some reason (maybe PTSD from old computer games that required graphing paper).


#22 jbg87   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   990 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

jbg87

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM

These target sales never last…I wanted ni no kuni 2 when they had it around Black Friday it sold out super fast online

#23 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7115 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 08:24 PM

What would you classify people who buy it with the intention to play but never get around to playing? I had the opportunity to buy this but decided not to since I knew I would never make it to the game in my backlog, especially since it is the 3rd game in a series. I would feel compelled to actually find the first 2 games for a reasonable price and play them first before starting this one. Also, I have a weird aversion to first person dungeon-crawlers for some reason (maybe PTSD from old computer games that required graphing paper).

The 2nd one comes bundled with the first game from what I remember and it's been on sale on the eshop under 5 before as that's when I bought it for what it's worth.

 

I just buy stuff sub 20 when its on sale and throw it into the backlog. I'll get to it eventually but rpgs can take longer to play than most games so it slower to clear them out of the backlog.


#24 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21321 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 11:09 PM

What would you classify people who buy it with the intention to play but never get around to playing? I had the opportunity to buy this but decided not to since I knew I would never make it to the game in my backlog, especially since it is the 3rd game in a series. I would feel compelled to actually find the first 2 games for a reasonable price and play them first before starting this one. Also, I have a weird aversion to first person dungeon-crawlers for some reason (maybe PTSD from old computer games that required graphing paper).

Backloggers.


#25 detsportsfan3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   259 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

detsportsfan3

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM

I sometimes wonder how many people buy these games to play vs. those self-proclaimed "investors" who buy these merely because they think they're rare and will rise in price. I don't personally care, but it's sad to think how many folks are buying these just to have them sit unopened on a shelf or in a box, while folks who do want to play it have to resort to scalpers ... ahem, I mean, "investors."

I miss the days when people really bought games for themselves AND to play.

This isn’t nearly as existent as it once ones. 99% of the niche games now are either overprinted, not in demand, or get reprints if they are rare. How many Koei/NIS/Atlus/xseed games have we seen on sale for 30%+ off a few months after release. SMT plummeted to like $20 after a few weeks. You see nis classics, Akibas trip, and other special editions for like $30. Thirteen sentinels was reprinted and became $20. Blue reflection 2 is currently $40. NIS reprinted Ys, Langrisser, disaster report, Etc. Not saying people don’t still do it, but there is definitely less payoff now.

#26 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24469 Posts   Joined 17.6 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 01:48 AM

This isn’t nearly as existent as it once ones. 99% of the niche games now are either overprinted, not in demand, or get reprints if they are rare. How many Koei/NIS/Atlus/xseed games have we seen on sale for 30%+ off a few months after release. SMT plummeted to like $20 after a few weeks. You see nis classics, Akibas trip, and other special editions for like $30. Thirteen sentinels was reprinted and became $20. Blue reflection 2 is currently $40. NIS reprinted Ys, Langrisser, disaster report, Etc. Not saying people don’t still do it, but there is definitely less payoff now.

Hm... very good points. I didn't even think about this. I definitely over-paid for a ton of niche games this gen either because I didn't think they'd be reprinted or didn't think they'd go on sale. Beyond your list: Ryza got a reprint, Ryza 2 was on sale for like $40 (or it was part of Target's B2G1F?), Ys IX went on sale for $40 and so did Cold Steel 3. I can only think of like a few over-priced niche games: Cold Steel 1 and 2 PS4 (honestly surprised these weren't reprinted), Crystar (PS4 version, though surprised this didn't go down yet with the NS release coming) and Blue Reflection 1. 


#27 detsportsfan3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   259 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

detsportsfan3

Posted Today, 01:53 AM

I was shocked BR1 didn't get a reprint at the time of BR2.

#28 djgcue   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

djgcue

Posted Today, 03:10 AM

I'm curious to see if Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Bayonetta 1/2 get reprints later this year with the launch of XC3 and B3.


