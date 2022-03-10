Itch.io Bundle for Ukraine - hundreds of games for $10

Posted 10 March 2022 - 11:07 PM

Note: itch.io is weird in that after you buy the bundle, the games won't automatically be "added" to your library in the traditional way. The result is that - by default - you won't be able to install them via the itch desktop app, and also the game page won't show you "own" it.

But there is a fix: you can "claim" each game in the bundle, and they'll be part of your library as usual.

Here's a useful script that can do the mass-claiming process for you automatically:

https://www.reddit.c...web2x&context=3

p.s. I contacted the dude running the bundle, and they're no longer accepting game submissions. :( Had to get in a while ago to participate. I had no idea the bundle was going to exist until seeing this thread, otherwise I would have put a game or two of mine in there.