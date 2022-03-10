Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #718: Welcome to the Guyniverse

CAGcast #718: Welcome to the Guyniverse

The gang talks Sony State of Play, Pachter’s PlayStation prediction, The Batman, and oh so much more!

Itch.io Bundle for Ukraine - hundreds of games for $10

By keyblader1985, Mar 10 2022 01:44 AM
Bundle Charity

keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted 10 March 2022 - 01:44 AM

https://itch.io/b/13...dle-for-ukraine Ends 3/14

I haven't actually looked at what the bundle contains, but I'd bet there is a good bit of overlap with the Racial Justice and Palestinian Aid bundles from the past. Even so, it's for a good cause and I'm sure anyone will find at least a few games they would like.

Josh1billion  

Josh1billion

Posted 10 March 2022 - 06:20 AM

Picked it up, great bundle.

 

Does anyone know: is there any way to add one of my games to it?  I can't find any info.


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 10 March 2022 - 06:23 AM

Picked it up, great bundle.

Does anyone know: is there any way to add one of my games to it? I can't find any info.


I would reach out to Necrosoft Games

https://mobile.twitt.../necrosoftgames

Josh1billion  

Josh1billion

Posted 10 March 2022 - 06:31 AM

I would reach out to Necrosoft Games

https://mobile.twitt.../necrosoftgames

Thanks, will do right now.


Alien Spider  

Alien Spider

Posted 10 March 2022 - 02:54 PM

Awesome list of games for an awesome price, going to an awesome cause. Awesome


billyrox  

billyrox

Posted 10 March 2022 - 03:17 PM

Great cause. bought but is there any new games ?  


consoleman  

consoleman

Posted 10 March 2022 - 07:13 PM

Being mainly a console gamer and not knowledgeable in indie games on the PC side, the only game familiar to me is Celeste which I'm sure I got from one of the past bundles for a good cause.

Still jumped in on this bundle. It's for a good cause and how can you pass up a thousand games for $10?

Josh1billion  

Josh1billion

Posted 10 March 2022 - 11:07 PM

Note: itch.io is weird in that after you buy the bundle, the games won't automatically be "added" to your library in the traditional way.  The result is that - by default - you won't be able to install them via the itch desktop app, and also the game page won't show you "own" it.

 

But there is a fix: you can "claim" each game in the bundle, and they'll be part of your library as usual.

 

Here's a useful script that can do the mass-claiming process for you automatically:

 

https://www.reddit.c...web2x&context=3

 

p.s. I contacted the dude running the bundle, and they're no longer accepting game submissions. :(  Had to get in a while ago to participate.  I had no idea the bundle was going to exist until seeing this thread, otherwise I would have put a game or two of mine in there.


Syntax Error  

Syntax Error

Posted 10 March 2022 - 11:32 PM

Although I use the script to auto-add all my bundle games, I can sort of understand why it's not automatic.  There's a LOT of games of varying quality and I can appreciate that some people might not want all of them in their library.

 

You can use this link to see the games in the bundle that have Steam versions sorted by rating: https://randombundle...aine&sort=steam

 

Note you don't get Steam keys with this bundle, this is just to give you an idea of what's well rated/reviewed and would be a good place to start in deciding if the bundle has value to you or where to start picking games to play.


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 12:23 AM

Great cause. bought but is there any new games ?  

The Game Deals Reddit thread has a list of what's new and what's been in an itch.io charity bundle before.

 

https://www.reddit.c...osoft_games_10/


nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 02:29 AM

I love indie games and it's for a good cause so $10 here you go. I hate, hate, hate, hate, hate the library on itch.io, but I'll make it through.


georgebot84  

georgebot84

Posted Yesterday, 02:34 AM

Now humble needs to step up


Syntax Error  

Syntax Error

Posted Yesterday, 02:37 PM

Humble is working on a Ukraine bundle. Might be a good one, based on some previous Headline News style bundles.
