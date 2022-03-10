Itch.io Bundle for Ukraine - hundreds of games for $10
Posted 10 March 2022 - 01:44 AM
I haven't actually looked at what the bundle contains, but I'd bet there is a good bit of overlap with the Racial Justice and Palestinian Aid bundles from the past. Even so, it's for a good cause and I'm sure anyone will find at least a few games they would like.
Posted 10 March 2022 - 06:20 AM
Picked it up, great bundle.
Does anyone know: is there any way to add one of my games to it? I can't find any info.
Posted 10 March 2022 - 06:23 AM
I would reach out to Necrosoft Games
https://mobile.twitt.../necrosoftgames
Posted 10 March 2022 - 06:31 AM
https://mobile.twitt.../necrosoftgames
Thanks, will do right now.
Posted 10 March 2022 - 02:54 PM
Posted 10 March 2022 - 03:17 PM
Great cause. bought but is there any new games ?
Posted 10 March 2022 - 07:13 PM
Still jumped in on this bundle. It's for a good cause and how can you pass up a thousand games for $10?
Posted 10 March 2022 - 11:07 PM
Note: itch.io is weird in that after you buy the bundle, the games won't automatically be "added" to your library in the traditional way. The result is that - by default - you won't be able to install them via the itch desktop app, and also the game page won't show you "own" it.
But there is a fix: you can "claim" each game in the bundle, and they'll be part of your library as usual.
Here's a useful script that can do the mass-claiming process for you automatically:
https://www.reddit.c...web2x&context=3
p.s. I contacted the dude running the bundle, and they're no longer accepting game submissions. :( Had to get in a while ago to participate. I had no idea the bundle was going to exist until seeing this thread, otherwise I would have put a game or two of mine in there.
Posted 10 March 2022 - 11:32 PM
Although I use the script to auto-add all my bundle games, I can sort of understand why it's not automatic. There's a LOT of games of varying quality and I can appreciate that some people might not want all of them in their library.
You can use this link to see the games in the bundle that have Steam versions sorted by rating: https://randombundle...aine&sort=steam
Note you don't get Steam keys with this bundle, this is just to give you an idea of what's well rated/reviewed and would be a good place to start in deciding if the bundle has value to you or where to start picking games to play.
Posted Yesterday, 12:23 AM
The Game Deals Reddit thread has a list of what's new and what's been in an itch.io charity bundle before.
https://www.reddit.c...osoft_games_10/
Posted Yesterday, 02:29 AM
I love indie games and it's for a good cause so $10 here you go. I hate, hate, hate, hate, hate the library on itch.io, but I'll make it through.
Posted Yesterday, 02:34 AM
Now humble needs to step up
Posted Yesterday, 02:37 PM
