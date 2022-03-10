Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #718: Welcome to the Guyniverse

CAGcast #718: Welcome to the Guyniverse

The gang talks Sony State of Play, Pachter’s PlayStation prediction, The Batman, and oh so much more!

Super Mario Party $29.99 @ Best Buy, DOTD

By Squarehard, Mar 10 2022 03:11 PM
best buy switch mario party

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 10 March 2022 - 03:11 PM

https://www.bestbuy....ite/promo/mario


#2 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted 10 March 2022 - 03:56 PM

If gamestop price matches, I'm in.


ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 10 March 2022 - 04:04 PM

Same price for digital as well.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6304160


nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted 10 March 2022 - 04:04 PM

This one is alright. If it was the other one for Switch I would jump in. I only got this one because it came with the 2 joycons.


wtfman  

wtfman

Posted 10 March 2022 - 04:40 PM

If gamestop price matches, I'm in.

Also $29.99 at Gamestop at the moment 


NotNewHere  

NotNewHere

Posted 10 March 2022 - 07:12 PM

The newest one is way better than this bunk. Trust me on that

shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted 10 March 2022 - 07:51 PM

A moment on the lips straight to the hips of something like that.
