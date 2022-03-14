Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #718: Welcome to the Guyniverse

CAGcast #718: Welcome to the Guyniverse

The gang talks Sony State of Play, Pachter’s PlayStation prediction, The Batman, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World (PS4) - $25.99 at Amazon

By NoThanksBro, Mar 14 2022 07:06 AM

#1 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   464 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted 14 March 2022 - 07:06 AM

https://www.amazon.c...n/dp/B08YJXNPZ6


#2 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10982 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 14 March 2022 - 02:18 PM

You forgot to put that getting it physically is the only way to play the original MW4 game on the PS4. It's a terrible practice, but it is what it is. I usually get these games around $15-20, but I may bite.


#3 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3471 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Yesterday, 03:49 AM

You forgot to put that getting it physically is the only way to play the original MW4 game on the PS4. It's a terrible practice, but it is what it is. I usually get these games around $15-20, but I may bite.


Strange move that only the Switch has MW4 on the cart while it's a code on the PS4. Ugh.

#4 redrum666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1713 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

redrum666

Posted Yesterday, 10:46 PM

now down to $24.73


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy