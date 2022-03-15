Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #718: Welcome to the Guyniverse

CAGcast #718: Welcome to the Guyniverse

The gang talks Sony State of Play, Pachter’s PlayStation prediction, The Batman, and oh so much more!

* * * - - 2 votes

My Best Buy Members: Promotional Rewards Certificate (Value from $5+) YMMV!

By WeaponX2099, Yesterday, 10:58 PM

WeaponX2099  

WeaponX2099

Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM

It will tell you in an email 'W.O.W. Take advantage of our OFFERS...' That was sent yesterday

 

I got both $10 and $5, So look. 

 

 

 


Cheapskate McGee  

Cheapskate McGee

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Damn I didn't even bother to look at the email. Got $10. Thanks for the tip!


Daytonabot  

Daytonabot

Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM

I only got $5, but I pulled the message out of my trash -- thanks to your tip -- so I'll take it!


abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM

Got the email, but no cert. RIP.


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 12:02 AM

Gotta figure out what to use my $5 on...

GPS  

GPS

Posted Today, 12:19 AM

Got the email, but no cert. RIP.

Same, it seems like Best Buy has given up on me. I have not received a cert the past 5 times they have done this promo.
 


ScarletSpider  

ScarletSpider

Posted Today, 12:25 AM

Thanks for the heads-up; I got $10. I gave up on reading the e-mails because I haven’t been picked in ages, so I would’ve missed it if not for this thread.

mightymek  

mightymek

Posted Today, 12:59 AM

Awesome! Thanks. I deleted this message. Went in the trash and found $5.

husher  

husher

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

Thanks OP, had to email dumpster dive but I found my $10.


ArugulaZ  

ArugulaZ

Posted Today, 01:53 AM

What can you get with this? It says no gift cards... does Xbox, PSN, and eShop credit count?

(Thanks, by the way. Would have missed this for sure.)


MrBeatdown  

MrBeatdown

Posted Today, 02:17 AM

Had $10 I would have missed. Thanks!

WeaponX2099  

WeaponX2099

Posted Today, 02:19 AM

What can you get with this? It says no gift cards... does Xbox, PSN, and eShop credit count?

(Thanks, by the way. Would have missed this for sure.)

No Xbox, PSN, eShop with this. 


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 02:31 AM

ds0tHQ7.jpeg


bee01  

bee01

Posted Today, 03:17 AM

Dug through my trash, didn't get anything except for a half eaten chicken wing.


malfcn  

malfcn

Posted Today, 04:21 AM

Thanks for $5. Been a long time since getting one.

boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 12:16 PM

I got that email but don’t see anything indicating I got a certificate in it unless I’m missing something besides the obvious.

addicted2games  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 12:23 PM

Of course they dont give me anything when I just bought a 2TB Firecuda 530 SSD for my PS5. They might be going for people who have not spent money for awhile with them.


Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 12:51 PM

Of course they dont give me anything when I just bought a 2TB Firecuda 530 SSD for my PS5. They might be going for people who have not spent money for awhile with them.


How much?

Shiftygism  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 12:54 PM

I only get monthly emails from them now. Missed out on this apparently. Bummer.

addicted2games  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 01:10 PM

How much?

$360 It has a built in heatsink. Super easy to install.


kwick7  

kwick7

Posted Today, 02:23 PM

Thanks OP! I got the email but deleted it, as usual. $10 pulled out of my trash. Thanks!

sandrshe  

sandrshe

Posted Today, 02:47 PM

Thanks OP! I got the email but deleted it, as usual. $10 pulled out of my trash. Thanks!

Me too! Thank you! 


BobbyTastic  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 02:55 PM

Mine had a different subject line but it did come in the daily email this past Monday.
