[EU Region] Kirby and the Forgotten Land $45 Daily Steals
Posted 23 March 2022 - 08:47 PM
https://dailysteals....intendo-switch/
Please note this is the EU region game, but it will work on US Switch consoles.
Expires April 9th
Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM
Posted Today, 03:11 AM
I'm wishing I had seen this earlier. Paypal had given me a $5 credit towards dailysteals that expired today.