$4.99 DUALSHOCK 4 Back Button Attachment(Free Shipping for PS+ Members)

Use coupon code FY21PSDIRECT5OFF-RSCG-ZLDC-47RZ-LN6S for $5 off any item making it $4.99.
Posted 24 March 2022 - 11:13 AM
Posted 24 March 2022 - 11:26 AM
Posted 24 March 2022 - 12:24 PM
Its been awhile, but Walmart had these on clearance for around the same price a couple months ago. Might want to check your Walmarts but they could be long gone by now.
Posted 24 March 2022 - 01:15 PM
When is the next restock of PS4 consoles? $230 for a refurbished 500GB seems like a decent deal. $300 for a brand new PS4 seems also like a decent price. I wouldn't even mind a refurbished PS4 Pro for $350 in 2022.
Posted 24 March 2022 - 01:50 PM
Posted 25 March 2022 - 03:23 PM
Posted Today, 04:00 AM
These dont fit the dualsense do they?
No, and Sony specifically blocks you from using PS4 controllers on PS5 games.
Posted Today, 01:43 PM