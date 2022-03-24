Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #720: SQUEEZE-ON

CAGcast #720: SQUEEZE-ON

The gang talks Weird West, Shredders, and so much more!

$4.99 DUALSHOCK 4 Back Button Attachment(Free Shipping for PS+ Members)

By Selltrade, Mar 24 2022 11:13 AM

#1 Selltrade  

Selltrade

Posted 24 March 2022 - 11:13 AM

https://direct.plays...achment.3004784

Use coupon code FY21PSDIRECT5OFF-RSCG-ZLDC-47RZ-LN6S for $5 off any item making it $4.99.


#2 theflicker   Hurm. CAGiversary!   1859 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

theflicker

Posted 24 March 2022 - 11:26 AM

Appears to be a single use code and it's been redeemed. I don't appear to have gotten an email with a code for myself. Thanks for the heads up though.

Sent from my Pixel 4 using Tapatalk

#3 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4518 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 24 March 2022 - 12:24 PM

Its been awhile, but Walmart had these on clearance for around the same price a couple months ago. Might want to check your Walmarts but they could be long gone by now. 


#4 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5663 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 24 March 2022 - 01:15 PM

When is the next restock of PS4 consoles?  $230 for a refurbished 500GB seems like a decent deal.  $300 for a brand new PS4 seems also like a decent price.  I wouldn't even mind a refurbished PS4 Pro for $350 in 2022.


#5 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 24 March 2022 - 01:50 PM

Been this price at BB a few times. I don't use it that much, but quality is pretty good.

#6 Aumann   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Aumann

Posted 25 March 2022 - 03:23 PM

These dont fit the dualsense do they?

#7 kuroi_kenshi   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   208 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

kuroi_kenshi

Posted Today, 04:00 AM

These dont fit the dualsense do they?

No, and Sony specifically blocks you from using PS4 controllers on PS5 games.


#8 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 01:43 PM

I remember when these were going for 60 plus on ebay.
