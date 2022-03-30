Jump to content

DKC: Tropical Freeze $43, Zelda BotW $41 and More - Nintendo Switch Game Sale at Best Buy

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 02:58 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 02:58 PM

https://shop-links.co/cgVOTWJB20Y


n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Yesterday, 05:36 PM

Good grief, Pokemon Sword needs to hit $40.


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 06:10 PM

Donkey Kong has been cheaper at Gamestop for a while, both new and used. I don't know about the others; I've just had my eye on DK waiting for a B2G1 sale.

mdm  

mdm

Posted Yesterday, 06:30 PM

Super Mario Odyssey is tempting at $51 but I think I'll wait for a better price on a 5 year old game

 

Sale price is higher now because it's a sale on a vintage game


briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 06:39 PM

This sale is quite garbage. Probably doesn’t deserve its own thread.

V Gundam  

V Gundam

Posted Yesterday, 06:52 PM

Zelda BotW is now $39.99 standard price according to Target, Walmart and Amazon.
TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM

Donkey Kong was $41 at best buy last week.
