CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #720: SQUEEZE-ON

CAGcast #720: SQUEEZE-ON

The gang talks Weird West, Shredders, and so much more!

* - - - - 2 votes

Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale 4/4 - 4/10

By CheapyD, Apr 04 2022 07:25 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18142 Posts   Joined 19.0 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 04 April 2022 - 07:25 PM

Each day, a featured video game, plus a gaming accessory or in-game currency will be on sale for one day only. Saving amounts will increase by $5 daily, concluding with $40 savings on Sunday’s selections.
 
Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale
 
4/4 Deals - $10 off
PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition (PS4/XB1) $9.99
Microsoft - Controller) - Aqua Shift Special Edition $59.99

 

4/5 Deals - $15 off

Fortnite Minty Legends Pack  $14.99

ZAGG - Glass+ Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch Lite $14.99


Edited by CheapyD, Yesterday, 03:44 PM.

#2 mdoerty   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   8 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

mdoerty

Posted 04 April 2022 - 07:31 PM

The link is not working for me.


#3 redrum666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1730 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

redrum666

Posted 04 April 2022 - 07:32 PM

same here

same here


#4 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4928 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 04 April 2022 - 07:43 PM

https://www.bestbuy....at1646851118248

#5 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3166 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 04 April 2022 - 08:36 PM

Ah, Ye Olde Spring Clearance.


#6 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   12121 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 04 April 2022 - 09:46 PM

A good deal on PGA Tour 2K21, too bad digital isn't included (I know, it rarely is).


#7 falsedichotomies  

falsedichotomies

Posted 04 April 2022 - 10:07 PM

Oh great, another Best Buy check back every day deal. I'll surely get my hopes up for this.

At least last time they had the decency to start with Breath of the Wild.


#8 NIU_Huskies   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   59 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

NIU_Huskies

Posted 04 April 2022 - 10:28 PM

Has anyone played PGA Tour 2K21, is it good?

Last golf game I played was Tiger Woods 2003 on Xbox.

#9 ZForce  

ZForce

Posted Yesterday, 08:44 AM

My guess is the $40 off sale will be $40 off the MSPR of 59.99 for Cyberpunk, making it 19.99.  


#10 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 12:01 PM

Keep your eyes peeled as Target B2G1 is going on also. Some good double dipping opportunities here!

#11 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3486 Posts   Joined 18.5 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Yesterday, 01:14 PM

Target doesn't let you PM and apply the B2G1 - at least that's the policy.


Target doesn't let you PM and apply the B2G1 - at least that's the policy.

#12 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18142 Posts   Joined 19.0 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 03:45 PM

4/5 deals:

Fortnite Minty Legends Pack  $14.99

ZAGG - Glass+ Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch Lite $14.99

 

Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale


#13 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7179 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 04:38 PM

Target doesn't let you PM and apply the B2G1 - at least that's the policy.


Yup that's the policy of the majority of b&m. Occasionally you get an employee that doesn't know any better or just doesn't care. Much more common at GameStop to find though.

#14 Staind204   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2536 Posts   Joined 18.5 Years Ago  

Staind204

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM

0/2 so far on these deals, hopefully atleast one of the days will be somewhat decent.


#15 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3166 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 10:24 PM

My guess is the $40 off sale will be $40 off the MSPR of 59.99 for Cyberpunk, making it 19.99.  

It will more than likely be Far Cry 6 or Deathloop based on what stores have been flooded with since the holiday.
 


#16 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 01:31 AM

Starting to lose hope for my elden ring steelbook that will be cancelled in April 7 if it doesn’t get fulfilled. Anything I can do keep waiting on it without getting cancelled?

#17 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 05:19 AM

Halo infinite for $39.99 and also like some in-game currency or something on sale.
