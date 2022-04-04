Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! $24.99 + FS at Best Buy
Posted 04 April 2022 - 08:12 PM
Posted 04 April 2022 - 08:17 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6468564
Also a lot available on AWD for $13 for the PS5 version.
https://www.amazon.c...eals,127&sr=8-1
Posted 04 April 2022 - 08:37 PM
I think this is pretty much the going price now. It's also $25 and eligible for the current Target b2g1. I played it somewhat recently. it was a decent vn experience and change of pace for the genre.