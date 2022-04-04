Jump to content

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! $24.99 + FS at Best Buy

By CheapyD, Apr 04 2022 08:12 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted 04 April 2022 - 08:12 PM

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!


DaShaka  

DaShaka

Posted 04 April 2022 - 08:17 PM

Link didnt work.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6468564

Also a lot available on AWD for $13 for the PS5 version.

https://www.amazon.c...eals,127&sr=8-1

gospelman  

gospelman

Posted 04 April 2022 - 08:37 PM

I think this is pretty much the going price now.  It's also $25 and eligible for the current Target b2g1.  I played it somewhat recently. it was a decent vn experience and change of pace for the genre.


