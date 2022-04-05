Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free
Some Nintendo first party games were just included in the sale (Xenoblade definitive edition, Kirby star allies, yoshi, fire emblem, donkey Kong, Zelda, etc.)
Not a bad deal on BoW for less than $27, if you still haven't picked that up after 5+ years
Was waiting for today to pick up Skywalker, Kirby and Dying Light 2 ... pretty lame that Skywalker and Kirby aren't even included in the promo. Don't participate in B2G1 too often but find it really unusual it doesn't include all games.
New releases, preorders, Nintendo and Sony being excluded is pretty common. Some can sneak though but usually get removed within the first day of the sale.
Recent/new releases are excluded. That's always been the case.
Nice, I still don't have a Switch, but this is good deal on the titles I wanna pick up...knowing my luck though most will be added to a Nintendo Select line or something this summer.
picked up these all for Switch
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Splatoon 2
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
WarioWare: Get it Together!
Miitopia
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD + TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Bundle
Dang this looks more like BUY 3 THINK YOU GOT 1 FREE promotion.
So I used the cancel technique to order WWE 2k22 ($70) x 3. I then immediately canceled two of them and with my red card as well as a birthday coupon I used on deal my total is currently $50.96 for the one game. My math said it should have been about 45. I see I’m being charged tax on the original full amount. Do they charge the correct tax once all is said and done bring my total down the other $5 I see I’m being overcharged currently? Anyone have experience with this? I’ve seen this deal multiple times but never taken advantage until today so any help would be appreciated.
So I used the cancel technique to order WWE 2k22 ($70) x 3. I then immediately canceled two of them and with my red card as well as a birthday coupon I used on deal my total is currently $50.96 for the one game. My math said it should have been about 45. I see I’m being charged tax on the original full amount. Do they charge the correct tax once all is said and done bring my total down the other $5 I see I’m being overcharged currently? Anyone have experience with this? I’ve seen this deal multiple times but never taken advantage until today so any help would be appreciated.
This will be fixed by the time your order ships.
