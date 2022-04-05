Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free

Posted Today, 02:23 PM

So I used the cancel technique to order WWE 2k22 ($70) x 3. I then immediately canceled two of them and with my red card as well as a birthday coupon I used on deal my total is currently $50.96 for the one game. My math said it should have been about 45. I see I’m being charged tax on the original full amount. Do they charge the correct tax once all is said and done bring my total down the other $5 I see I’m being overcharged currently? Anyone have experience with this? I’ve seen this deal multiple times but never taken advantage until today so any help would be appreciated.