* * - - - 3 votes

Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free

By TheLegendofTyler, Yesterday, 05:30 AM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4928 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 05:30 AM

https://www.target.c...tfbZ54jftZ55e69

Some Nintendo first party games were just included in the sale (Xenoblade definitive edition, Kirby star allies, yoshi, fire emblem, donkey Kong, Zelda, etc.)

#2 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3563 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted Yesterday, 06:14 AM

Too bad no Kirby and preorders.

#3 TTAZ  

TTAZ

Posted Yesterday, 07:29 AM

Picked up Xenoblade, Warioware and Pikmen 3

#4 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 03:49 PM

Not a bad deal on BoW for less than $27, if you still haven't picked that up after 5+ years


#5 Nealocus123   That's Vagtastic! CAGiversary!   1346 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Nealocus123

Posted Yesterday, 09:12 PM

Was waiting for today to pick up Skywalker, Kirby and Dying Light 2 ... pretty lame that Skywalker and Kirby aren't even included in the promo. Don't participate in B2G1 too often but find it really unusual it doesn't include all games.


#6 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3166 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM

New releases, preorders, Nintendo and Sony being excluded is pretty common. Some can sneak though but usually get removed within the first day of the sale.


#7 Nealocus123   That's Vagtastic! CAGiversary!   1346 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Nealocus123

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM

Ya I figured about the preorders but the rest is crazy! Miss the days where pretty much everything was available. Oh well.

#8 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3486 Posts   Joined 18.5 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM

Was waiting for today to pick up Skywalker, Kirby and Dying Light 2 ... pretty lame that Skywalker and Kirby aren't even included in the promo. Don't participate in B2G1 too often but find it really unusual it doesn't include all games.


Recent/new releases are excluded. That's always been the case.

#9 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   653 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM

Nice, I still don't have a Switch, but this is good deal on the titles I wanna pick up...knowing my luck though most will be added to a Nintendo Select line or something this summer.


#10 redrum666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1730 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

redrum666

Posted Yesterday, 11:41 PM

picked up these all for Switch 

 

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Splatoon 2

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

WarioWare: Get it Together!

Miitopia

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD + TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Bundle


#11 foxycleo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   168 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

foxycleo

Posted Today, 12:32 AM

Dang this looks more like BUY 3 THINK YOU GOT 1 FREE promotion.


#12 Gklykos  

Gklykos

Posted Today, 02:23 PM

So I used the cancel technique to order WWE 2k22 ($70) x 3. I then immediately canceled two of them and with my red card as well as a birthday coupon I used on deal my total is currently $50.96 for the one game. My math said it should have been about 45. I see I’m being charged  tax on the original full amount. Do they charge the correct tax once all is said and done bring my total down the other $5 I see I’m being overcharged currently? Anyone have experience with this? I’ve seen this deal multiple times but never taken advantage until today so any help would be appreciated. 


#13 Kirin Lemon   世界を革命する者 CAGiversary!   5156 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

Kirin Lemon

Posted Today, 02:25 PM

So I used the cancel technique to order WWE 2k22 ($70) x 3. I then immediately canceled two of them and with my red card as well as a birthday coupon I used on deal my total is currently $50.96 for the one game. My math said it should have been about 45. I see I’m being charged tax on the original full amount. Do they charge the correct tax once all is said and done bring my total down the other $5 I see I’m being overcharged currently? Anyone have experience with this? I’ve seen this deal multiple times but never taken advantage until today so any help would be appreciated.


This will be fixed by the time your order ships.
